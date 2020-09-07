Badminton Badminton P.V. Sindhu to play in Thomas and Uber Cup World champion Sindhu changed her mind after requests from the BAI top brass. She has been allowed to travel alone and reach Denmark on September 30. V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 07 September, 2020 18:41 IST P.V. Sindhu at a training session with Srikanth Verma. - V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 07 September, 2020 18:41 IST World champion P.V. Sindhu will participate in the Thomas and Uber Cup badminton championship to be held in Denmark from October 3 to 11.On Monday, Sindhu changed her original decision to pull out of the event. The top brass in the Badminton Association of India requested her to play."I have requested Sindhu to join the team as we have a favourable draw and have the best chance to take a shot at the medal at the Cup," BAi chief Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on Twitter."She has agreed and will prepone her family function so that she can be part of the Indian team and play for the country,” the top BAI official said.Sindhu was also given permission to travel alone and reach Denmark on September 30, complete the medical formalities and be ready for the matches. She has been having separate training sessions in the morning at SAI-Gopi Academy.The final team selection is expected to be done on September 17. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos