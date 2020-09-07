P.V. Sindhu to play in Thomas and Uber Cup

World champion P.V. Sindhu will participate in the Thomas and Uber Cup badminton championship to be held in Denmark from October 3 to 11.

On Monday, Sindhu changed her original decision to pull out of the event. The top brass in the Badminton Association of India requested her to play.

"I have requested Sindhu to join the team as we have a favourable draw and have the best chance to take a shot at the medal at the Cup," BAi chief Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on Twitter.

"She has agreed and will prepone her family function so that she can be part of the Indian team and play for the country,” the top BAI official said.

Sindhu was also given permission to travel alone and reach Denmark on September 30, complete the medical formalities and be ready for the matches. She has been having separate training sessions in the morning at SAI-Gopi Academy.

The final team selection is expected to be done on September 17.