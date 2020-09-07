Thailand withdraws from Thomas and Uber Cup

The Thai badminton federation said it has withdrawn from the Thomas and Uber Cup after high profile players pulled out because of concerns regarding COVID-19.

The federation said the absences of former world champion Ratchanok Intanon, No. 3 ranked mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai and others meant the country couldn’t field a team in the October 3-11 world teams event in Denmark.

Thailand badminton federation president Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said, "Player safety and health has always been our priority concern. We respect the players’ decision."

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) said last month the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals would go ahead in Aarhus, Denmark, despite an overhaul of the tournament calendar following the shuttering of international competition during the coronavirus pandemic.

The BWF said international participants would not be required to undergo quarantine upon arrival in Denmark provided they had a negative COVID-19 test and appropriate travel documents.