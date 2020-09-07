Badminton Badminton Thailand withdraws from Thomas and Uber Cup After high profile players pulled out because of concerns regarding COVID-19, the Thai badminton federation said it has withdrawn from Thomas and Uber Cup. PTI Bangkok 07 September, 2020 15:59 IST Ratchanok Intanon is the latest to withdraw from the Thomas and Uber Cup. - Sandeep Saxena PTI Bangkok 07 September, 2020 15:59 IST The Thai badminton federation said it has withdrawn from the Thomas and Uber Cup after high profile players pulled out because of concerns regarding COVID-19.The federation said the absences of former world champion Ratchanok Intanon, No. 3 ranked mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai and others meant the country couldn’t field a team in the October 3-11 world teams event in Denmark. National badminton camp to be held in Hyderabad from September 7 Thailand badminton federation president Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said, "Player safety and health has always been our priority concern. We respect the players’ decision."The Badminton World Federation (BWF) said last month the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals would go ahead in Aarhus, Denmark, despite an overhaul of the tournament calendar following the shuttering of international competition during the coronavirus pandemic.The BWF said international participants would not be required to undergo quarantine upon arrival in Denmark provided they had a negative COVID-19 test and appropriate travel documents. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos