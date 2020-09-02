Badminton Badminton P.V. Sindhu pulls out of Thomas and Uber Cup World champion Sindhu has decided to pull out of the Thomas and Uber Cup badminton championship, to be held in Denmark from October 3, due to personal reasons. V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 02 September, 2020 15:39 IST Ace shuttler P.V. Sindhu has been extra cautious while training at the SAI-Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad. - FILE PHOTO/ RITU RAJ KONWAR V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 02 September, 2020 15:39 IST World champion P.V. Sindhu has decided to pull out of the Thomas and Uber Cup badminton championship to be held in Denmark from October 3 to 11 in Aarhus (Denmark).“Sindhu has informed the Badminton Association of India about her decision to skip the event due to personal reasons,” a senior official of BAI informed Sportstar on Monday.READ| BWF: At least one COVID-19 test compulsory for players at Tour events The Thomas and Uber Cup would have been the first international competition for Sindhu since the coronavirus-induced shutdown in world badminton. Sindhu has been extra cautious while training at the SAI-Gopichand Academy here daily under the supervision of Korean coach Park Tae-Sang and chief national coach P. Gopichand.READ| Need more players at national camp to implement plans for Olympics, says coach Santoso The ongoing national camp meant for the eight Olympic probables from August 3 has been attended by only four lead shuttlers including Sindhu, former World No. 1 K. Srikanth and World championship bronze medallist B. Sai Praneeth.London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal has been training at a private academy in the city with her husband and former Commonwealth Games gold medallist P. Kashyap. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos