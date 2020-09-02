P.V. Sindhu pulls out of Thomas and Uber Cup

World champion P.V. Sindhu has decided to pull out of the Thomas and Uber Cup badminton championship to be held in Denmark from October 3 to 11 in Aarhus (Denmark).



“Sindhu has informed the Badminton Association of India about her decision to skip the event due to personal reasons,” a senior official of BAI informed Sportstar on Monday.

The Thomas and Uber Cup would have been the first international competition for Sindhu since the coronavirus-induced shutdown in world badminton. Sindhu has been extra cautious while training at the SAI-Gopichand Academy here daily under the supervision of Korean coach Park Tae-Sang and chief national coach P. Gopichand.

The ongoing national camp meant for the eight Olympic probables from August 3 has been attended by only four lead shuttlers including Sindhu, former World No. 1 K. Srikanth and World championship bronze medallist B. Sai Praneeth.



London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal has been training at a private academy in the city with her husband and former Commonwealth Games gold medallist P. Kashyap.