Satwiksairaj Rankireddy tests positive for COVID-19

Set to be conferred the Arjuna award on Saturday, Indian badminton player Satwiksairaj Rankireddy has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine for nearly a week.

The 20-year-old men’s doubles player said he is yet to develop any symptoms of the infection. The national awards will be given away in a virtual ceremony on Saturday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is unfortunately true. Few days back, I went for a test (antigen) and it has been five days since I have been in quarantine. I went for an RT-PCR (test) and that too came positive,” the 20-year-old said from his home in Amalapuram.

“I am taking medicines. There are no symptoms, neither my parents nor any friends, none had the virus. So, I don’t know from where it has come,” he said.

Satwik said he will undergo another test in three days’ time. “I have no cough, fever or body ache. I tested positive and was to a separate room. Many people are helping me. I will go for test again after three days, so let’s see,” he said.

“Good thing is my parents have tested negative,” he added.

Satwik and his doubles partner Chirag Shetty, who had claimed the Commonwealth Games silver in 2018 and won the Thailand Open Super 500 last year, were recommended for the Arjuna Award jointly.

Satwik earlier said the award will motivate the duo to win an Olympic medal next year.

“It is a proud moment for me. It is extra special as it is my first award. This award has provided a big motivation to work towards our goal of earning a medal at Olympics,” he had said.