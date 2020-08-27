India Open, Syed Modi cancelled in BWF’s adjusted calender

The India Open Super 500 and the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournaments were on Thursday cancelled by the Badminton World Federation in its adjusted international calendar to salvage a season thrown haywire by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The India Open, which was originally scheduled in March, was to be held from December 8 to 13 in New Delhi and Syed Modi was slated for November 17 to 22 in Lucknow in the previosuly revised calendar.

“The Badminton World Federation (BWF) will implement an adjusted tournament calendar for the HSBC BWF World Tour in 2020,” the world body said in a statement.

“The TOTAL BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2020 in Aarhus, Denmark will remain part of the international tournament calendar and will proceed on the planned dates of 3-11 October 2020.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Thursday announced a revised tournament calendar with the World Tour set to return with back-to-back Super 750 events in Odense, Denmark beginning on Oct. 13.

The two-week European leg will be followed by two Super 1000 tournaments in Asia and the prestigious World Tour Finals. The locations of the three Asian tournaments are yet to be announced.

The BWF also confirmed that the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Aarhus, Denmark will take place as scheduled from Oct. 3-11.

“All remaining HSBC BWF World Tour tournaments on the calendar will no longer take place at the dates and locations originally listed.”

The badminton season has been on hold after the All England Championship in March.