More Sports More Sports Sports calendar (September 7-13): CPL 2020, ENG v AUS, US Open, F1, EPL, La Liga and more Presenting all the major upcoming events in sports, from CPL 2020 to ENG v AUS and US Open, in the coming week, alongside famous birthdays. Team Sportstar Kolkata 07 September, 2020 16:55 IST A general view of the Ageas Bowl during the first Vitality International T20I match between England and Australia last Friday in Southampton. - Getty Images CricketCaribbean Premier LeagueSeptember 8 (7.30pm): Semifinal 1September 9 (3.00am): Semifinal 2September 10 (7.30pm): FinalAustralia tour of EnglandSeptember 8 (10.30pm): Third T20ISeptember 11 (5.30pm): First ODISeptember 13 (5.30pm): Second ODI TennisUS Open till September 13 Novak Djokovic defaulted from US Open: Who said what FootballPremier LeagueSeptember 12: Fulham vs Arsenal (5.30pm), Crystal Palace vs Southampton (7.30pm), West Ham vs Newcastle (7.30pm), Liverpool vs Leeds United (10pm).September 13: West Brom vs Leicester (6.30pm), Tottenham vs Everton (9.30pm)La LigaSeptember 12: Granada vs Athletic Club (12.30am), Eibar vs Celta Vigo (7.30pm)September 13: Cadiz vs Osasuna (12.30am), Valladolid vs Real Sociedad (7.30pm), Villarreal vs Huesca (10pm), Valencia vs Levante (12.30am)Ligue 1 September 14: PSG vs Marseille (12.30am)UEFA Nations LeagueSeptember 7 (12.15am starts): Malta vs Latvia, Kosovo vs Greece, Switzerland vs Germany, Serbia vs Turkey, Spain vs Ukraine, Kazakhstan vs BelarusSeptember 8 (12.15am starts): Israel vs Slovakia, Czech Republic vs Scotland, Northern Ireland vs Norway, Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Poland, Australia vs Romania, Netherlands vs Italy, Albania vs Lithuania, Armenia vs Estonia, Georgia vs North MacedoniaSeptember 9 (12.15am starts): Belgium vs Iceland, France vs Croatia, Cyprus vs Azerbaijan, Sweden vs Portugal, Luxembourg vs Montenegro, Denmark vs England, San Marino vs Liechtenstein MotorsportFormula OneSeptember 13: Tuscan GP (6.40pm) BirthdaysSeptember 7: Jwala Gutta, Vic Richardson, Wavell Hinds, George Bailey, Farveez Maharoof, Kevin Curran, Shivil KaushikSeptember 8: P Kashyap, Jos Buttler, Lahiru ThirimanneSeptember 9: Sakshi Chaudhary, Neil FairbrotherSeptember 10: Ranjitsinhji, Belinda Clark, Eoin Morgan, Manish PandeySeptember 11: Lala Amarnath, Murali Kartik,September 12: Tejaswini Sawant, Wes Hall, Nathan Bracken, Rahat AliSeptember 13: Viren Rasquinha, Shane Warne, Robin Smith, Craig McMillan, Chandika Hathurasingha(The calendar above follows the Indian Standard Time)