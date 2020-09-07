Sports calendar (September 7-13): CPL 2020, ENG v AUS, US Open, F1, EPL, La Liga and more

Cricket



Caribbean Premier League

September 8 (7.30pm): Semifinal 1

September 9 (3.00am): Semifinal 2

September 10 (7.30pm): Final

Australia tour of England

September 8 (10.30pm): Third T20I

September 11 (5.30pm): First ODI

September 13 (5.30pm): Second ODI

Tennis

US Open till September 13

Football

Premier League

September 12: Fulham vs Arsenal (5.30pm), Crystal Palace vs Southampton (7.30pm), West Ham vs Newcastle (7.30pm), Liverpool vs Leeds United (10pm).

September 13: West Brom vs Leicester (6.30pm), Tottenham vs Everton (9.30pm)

La Liga

September 12: Granada vs Athletic Club (12.30am), Eibar vs Celta Vigo (7.30pm)

September 13: Cadiz vs Osasuna (12.30am), Valladolid vs Real Sociedad (7.30pm), Villarreal vs Huesca (10pm), Valencia vs Levante (12.30am)

Ligue 1

September 14: PSG vs Marseille (12.30am)

UEFA Nations League

September 7 (12.15am starts): Malta vs Latvia, Kosovo vs Greece, Switzerland vs Germany, Serbia vs Turkey, Spain vs Ukraine, Kazakhstan vs Belarus

September 8 (12.15am starts): Israel vs Slovakia, Czech Republic vs Scotland, Northern Ireland vs Norway, Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Poland, Australia vs Romania, Netherlands vs Italy, Albania vs Lithuania, Armenia vs Estonia, Georgia vs North Macedonia

September 9 (12.15am starts): Belgium vs Iceland, France vs Croatia, Cyprus vs Azerbaijan, Sweden vs Portugal, Luxembourg vs Montenegro, Denmark vs England, San Marino vs Liechtenstein

Motorsport

Formula One

September 13: Tuscan GP (6.40pm)



Birthdays

September 7: Jwala Gutta, Vic Richardson, Wavell Hinds, George Bailey, Farveez Maharoof, Kevin Curran, Shivil Kaushik

September 8: P Kashyap, Jos Buttler, Lahiru Thirimanne

September 9: Sakshi Chaudhary, Neil Fairbrother

September 10: Ranjitsinhji, Belinda Clark, Eoin Morgan, Manish Pandey

September 11: Lala Amarnath, Murali Kartik,

September 12: Tejaswini Sawant, Wes Hall, Nathan Bracken, Rahat Ali

September 13: Viren Rasquinha, Shane Warne, Robin Smith, Craig McMillan, Chandika Hathurasingha



(The calendar above follows the Indian Standard Time)