Sankar Muthusamy defeated Thailand’s Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul in straight games (21-13, 21-15) to advance to the final of the BWF Junior World Championships in Santander on Saturday. The semifinal lasted for 40 minutes. Sankar will be the second Indian to play the gold medal match at the junior championships after Saina Nehwal’s triumph in 2008.

Sankar took just 16 minutes to win the first game. It was a closely-fought game until the interval, with Sankar leading 11-9. However, thereon, he did not allow Panitchaphon a comeback and pocketed the game with a jump smash.

A left-handed player with solid defence, Sankar kept Panitchaphon, also a southpaw, busy, sending down shuttles quickly.

At 8-8 in the second game, Sankar engaged the Thai shuttler in a- 57-shot rally, which eventually forced the latter to swing wide. He went on to take an 11-8 lead at the interval.

Panitchaphon did try to create pressure on Sankar, who made a bad fall while trying to reach the shuttle. However, the Indian shuttler recovered and grabbed six consecutive points to make it 18-12. Panitchaphon took three points in a bid to make a turnaround. Sankar held his nerves and foiled Panitchaphon’s smashes with his impeccable defence and, in a counterattack, finished the match 21-15, grabbing three successive points.

The second game lasted for 24 minutes.

In the quarterfinals, the world junior no. 4 Indian beat Hu Zhen An of China 21-18, 8-21, 21-16 to assure himself a medal.

Sankar became only the 10th Indian to win a medal at the junior badminton world championships. Lakshya Sen was the last Indian to win a medal (bronze) in the event in 2018.

Saina Nehwal is the only Indian to win a gold medal at the world junior championships in 2008.

India won one gold, three silver and five bronze medals in the history of the event.