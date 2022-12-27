Badminton

Sankar Muthusamy youngest Indian since Lakshya Sen to enter BWF Top 100 in men’s singles

Sankar was ranked 99 in the latest Badminton World Federation rankings, with rating points of 16,320, released on Tuesday.

27 December, 2022 16:17 IST
Sankar reached Junior World No. 1 earlier in August and then bagged a silver at the Junior world championships.

Sankar reached Junior World No. 1 earlier in August and then bagged a silver at the Junior world championships.

At 18 years and 11 months, S. Sankar Muthusamy rounded off the year 2022 by becoming the youngest Indian badminton player after Lakshya Sen to reach top 100 in the world men’s singles.

Sankar is now 99, according to the latest BWF rankings list. In 2022, the southpaw has had some solid performances.

He reached the quarterfinals in the Nagpur Challenge, the Cameron International Series and the Bahrain International Series. The highlight of the Tamil Nadu’s performance was when he upset Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto, a former World No. 3 in the Vietnam Super 100.

Sankar reached Junior World No. 1 earlier in August and then bagged a silver at the Junior world championships.

“He can reach the top 50 and win a BWF tour title in 2023,” Aravindan Samiappan, Sankar’s coach, told Sportstar on Tuesday.

