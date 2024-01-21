MagazineBuy Print

Satwik-Chirag lose 21-15, 11-21, 19-21 in India Open final

The Indians won the first game before the Korea pair bounced back and claim the title.

Published : Jan 21, 2024 17:39 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR
infoIcon

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

India pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down in the final of the India Open 21-15, 11-21, 19-21 to South Korea’s S.J. Seo and M.H. Kang in New Delhi on Sunday.

The Indian pair started on the front foot, taking an 11-9 lead in the first game. They consolidated their advantage and took the game 21-15.

The response was swift from the Korean pair as they took a 5-1 advantage in the second iteration. While Satwik-Chirag were able to cut the gap to three at 8-5 before their opponents won seven points on the bounce to lead 15-5.

The 10-point cushion proved more than enough to stave off an Indian comeback and square the contest with 21-11.

The third game was even at 2-2 before the Korean pair eked out a slender lead at 6-3. The Indian pair was forced to play catch up for a major part of the game. It narrowed the deficit to 18-17 and then 19-18.

The Koreans earned a match point when Rankireddy miscued a backhand return. The solitary chance was enough for the World No. 3 pair to seal the contest and the title.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

Chirag Shetty

India Open

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
