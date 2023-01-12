Satwik-Chirag pair reaches Malaysia Open quarterfinals

India’s top-ranked men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty progressed to the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open Super 1000 event in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Seventh seeds Satwik and Chirag beat the Indonesian duo of Muhammad Fikri and Bagas Maulana 21-19, 20-22 in 49 minutes and will next face the Chinese pair of Liu Yu Chen and Ou Xuan Yi in the last-eight fixture on Friday.

Fikri and Maulana lead 16-11 in the first game and 20-16 in the second but failed to close it on both occasions. It was their third loss in three matches against Satwik and Chirag.

The Indian duo, ranked 5th in the world, had a memorable 2022 season in which they won the India Open, Thomas Cup, Commonwealth Games gold medal, World Championships bronze medal and French Open.

Earlier in the day, HS Prannoy also sealed a spot in the quarterfinals as he beat Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21-9, 15-21, 21-16 in a gruelling contest that went on for an hour and four minutes. However, Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost 13-21, 21-15, 17-21 to Bulgaria’s Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva in women’s doubles. pre-quarterfinals.