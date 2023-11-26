Satwik-Chirag duo loses to Liang-Wang in China Masters 2023 final

Indian duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost to the World No 1 pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the China Masters on Sunday.

The number one seeded Indian pair suffered a defeat in the hands of the Chinese pair 19-21, 21-18, 19-21 in a hour and nine minutes.

The Indian pair saved six points in the third game but was unable make it count at the end.

More to follow..