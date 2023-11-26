Indian duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost to the World No 1 pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the China Masters on Sunday.
The number one seeded Indian pair suffered a defeat in the hands of the Chinese pair 19-21, 21-18, 19-21 in a hour and nine minutes.
The Indian pair saved six points in the third game but was unable make it count at the end.
More to follow..
Latest on Sportstar
- CSK full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction
- Satwik-Chirag duo loses to Liang-Wang in China Masters 2023 final
- IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Full list of retained, released, traded players; CSK releases eight players
- China Masters 2023 final LIVE Score: Satwik-Chirag duo loses 19-21, 21-18, 19-21 against World No. 1 Liang-Wang
- Djokovic: 'I take responsibility' for Serbia defeat
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE