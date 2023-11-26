China Masters 2023 final Highlights: Satwik-Chirag duo loses 19-21, 21-18, 19-21 against World No. 1 Liang-Wang

- November 26, 2023 16:23Final Score
19-21, 21-18, 19-21
- November 26, 2023 16:22Title stays home
What a contest we just witnessed in the men’s doubles final! The Indian pair of Satwik-Chirag fought valiantly before going down against the Chinese duo and current World No. 1 pair of Liang-Wang, which won the first men’s doubles China masters title for the home country in eight years.
- November 26, 2023 16:19Liang-Wang wins third game 21-19
The Chinese pair of Liang-Wang won the third and final game to take the title.
- November 26, 2023 16:1519-21
Last match point for the Chinese pair. And they make it count this time! Chirag tried everything but his return found the net as the Chinese pair won the men’s doubles after the Indian duo came excruciatingly close to do something extraordinary.
- November 26, 2023 16:1419-20
The Indian duo induces another mistake from the Chinese pair after Liang shoots wide!
- November 26, 2023 16:1318-20
Make it five match points in vain after Wang Chang smash stuck in net.
- November 26, 2023 16:1317-20
This time it is Liang who nets his return. The fourth match point in vain.
- November 26, 2023 16:1216-20
Chirag sets up a smash for Satwik, who finds a perfect spot in mid-court to win another point for the Indian duo.
- November 26, 2023 16:1115-20
Satwik intercepts to win a point before Chirag wins a point.
- November 26, 2023 16:1013-20
The Chinese pair is now on match point.
- November 26, 2023 16:0913-19
Another point for India after winning a rally with net play.
- November 26, 2023 16:0912-19
Liang makes a mistake to give a point to India before Satwik won a point in attack.
- November 26, 2023 16:0810-19
Satwik was in a good position but his smash found the net to give a point to the Chinese duo.
- November 26, 2023 16:0710-17
A couple of unfortunate results in the last two rallies for India. Both point to the Chinese pair.
- November 26, 2023 16:0610-15
Two back-to-back points for the Indian pair. Can they weather the Chinese storm and make a way for themselves?
- November 26, 2023 16:058-15
Another aggressive point for the Chinese pair.
- November 26, 2023 16:058-14
Liang is pumped up after his smash sees both Indians on the ground.
- November 26, 2023 16:048-13
Satwik switches from backhand to forehand but it turned out costly as his return went wide.
- November 26, 2023 16:048-12
Satwik fails to return with a backhand shot against a strong attacking smash of Wang Chang.
- November 26, 2023 16:038-11
Indians are slowing creeping its way into the game after making it a three-point game.
- November 26, 2023 16:027-11
Wang Chang’s return gone long. A point to the Indian pair after Chirag lets it go.
- November 26, 2023 16:016-11
Wang Chang makes an attacking clear to extend the Chinese pair’s lead.
- November 26, 2023 15:596-10
Satwik forces an error from Wang Chang with a quickfire crosscourt smash.
- November 26, 2023 15:595-10
Three points in succession for the Indian duo after the Chinese pair made a couple of rookie errors.
- November 26, 2023 15:582-10
Wang Chang blocks Satwik with a quick return to follow up with his partner’s smash.
- November 26, 2023 15:572-9
The crowd erupts on its feet after the duo of Liang-Wang wins a brilliant point in a long rally. Satwik was the one who made final mistake.
- November 26, 2023 15:562-8
Service error from the Chinese player fetches a point to Indian duo.
- November 26, 2023 15:551-8
It looks very tough for the Indian pair as they dropped three more points to make it a seven-point lead for the Chinese pair.
- November 26, 2023 15:541-5
Finally, a point for the Indian duo. A point after Liang makes a mistake.
- November 26, 2023 15:540-5
Satwik fails to return as it is a 5-point lead for Liang-Wang.
- November 26, 2023 15:530-4
This is a brilliant start for the Chinese pair to make it a 4-0 game after forcing error in the offence this time.
- November 26, 2023 15:530-3
Satwik could not return the smash. All three points to Liang-Wang.
- November 26, 2023 15:520-2
Another shot that went wide to make it a two-point early lead for the Chinese pair.
- November 26, 2023 15:510-1
Satwik’s return was agonising close but it went long and he lost the challenge as well.
- November 26, 2023 15:50Third game
The third and final game is underway
- November 26, 2023 15:49Satwik-Chirag wins second game 21-18
Chirag Shetty and Satwik Rankireddy make it a 1-1 game after winning the second game 21-18. The match will go in the final game, can the Indians upscale the World No. 1 Chinese pair?
- November 26, 2023 15:4821-18
Liang’s return finds the net as Satwik-Chirag makes a huge comeback to win the second game.
- November 26, 2023 15:4720-18
Satwik’s strong smash wins a point from the rally.
- November 26, 2023 15:4619-18
Chirag makes a lovely attempt to slide his way across and return a shot that seemed to have gone long. A point to the Chinese pair.
- November 26, 2023 15:4519-17
Liang shoots wide.
- November 26, 2023 15:4518-17
Liang was the aggressor to find mid-court smashes with pinpoint accuracy. A point game now.
- November 26, 2023 15:4418-16
Chirag compensates with a point in the offence.
- November 26, 2023 15:4417-16
A second service error from Chirag as he nets the shuttle.
- November 26, 2023 15:4317-15
Chirag keeps him in a lovely position to smash his way out for a point.
- November 26, 2023 15:4316-15
Wang Chang with a leap and smash confuses Satwik, who deliberately lets it go thinking it’ll go out.
- November 26, 2023 15:4216-14
Another mistake from Chirag. His return goes out.
- November 26, 2023 15:4116-13
A poor return from Chirag gave Wang Chang to place his smash and win a point.
- November 26, 2023 15:4116-12
Satwik lured Liang into the net to smash it on the backcourt to win a point after conceding one.
- November 26, 2023 15:4015-11
Three points in succession put Satwik-Chirag in a four-point lead.
- November 26, 2023 15:3912-11
Chirag makes a service fault. A point to the Chinese duo.
- November 26, 2023 15:3812-10
Make it two point lead for the Indian duo of Satwik-Chirag. A point in offence.
- November 26, 2023 15:3711-10
Satwik finds a blank spot to angel his return. Indian pair in lead.
- November 26, 2023 15:3610-10
Just when the Indians were looking down and out, a ray of hope emerges with quick points as the scoreline is back on level terms.
- November 26, 2023 15:359-10
Liang-Chang loses a challenge after their return goes out.
- November 26, 2023 15:358-10
The Indian duo pulls one point back after conceding one.
- November 26, 2023 15:347-9
Chirag Shetty’s mid-court return fetches the Indian duo a point after Wang Chang misses.
- November 26, 2023 15:336-9
A lovely point for Satwik-Chirag after a long rally. Wang Chang return goes wide.
- November 26, 2023 15:325-9
This is getting out of hand now as the Chinese pair are inducing mistakes from Satwik-Chirag to consolidate their lead.
- November 26, 2023 15:325-7
An error from Liang-Chang while returning the shot fetches India a point.
- November 26, 2023 15:314-7
Aggressive Chinese attack was enough to get the better of Indian defence this time.
- November 26, 2023 15:304-5
A point for the Indian duo in offence.
- November 26, 2023 15:293-5
Chirag goes to his left while returing a shot and misses a smash on his right.
- November 26, 2023 15:293-4
A soft shot near net wins second point in succession for Indian duo.
- November 26, 2023 15:282-4
Chirag forces Liang to shoot wide and out for a point.
- November 26, 2023 15:281-4
The Indian duo dropped four consecutive points after starting with a point in the second game.
- November 26, 2023 15:271-0
Satwik-Chirag start with a point in the second game.
- November 26, 2023 15:27Liang-Chang wins first game 21-19
The Chinese pair were clinical as they went past the Indian challenge with control in the first game.
- November 26, 2023 15:2419-21
Chirag return gave Liang time to position himself as he beats Satwik to win the first game for the Chinese pair.
- November 26, 2023 15:2419-20
Chirag tried his best with a couple of low returns but Wang’s smash was too much for him this time.
- November 26, 2023 15:2319-19
This time Liang shoots wide. Back on level terms.
- November 26, 2023 15:2218-19
Wang C. slipps while returning to shoot wide.
- November 26, 2023 15:2217-19
Wang was way too good in his aggressive smashes to beat Satwik’s backhand defence. Two-point lead for the Chinese duo.
- November 26, 2023 15:2017-18
Chirag makes a notorious mistake to net a return to put Liang-Wang into the lead.
- November 26, 2023 15:2017-16
Satwik and Chirag are able to get the better of the Chinese duo in attacks.
- November 26, 2023 15:1916-15
It is the Indian duo who is in the lead now with three points in succession.
- November 26, 2023 15:1813-15
A tight quick serve wins a point for Liang-Wang.
- November 26, 2023 15:1713-14
Satwik’s return goes long to give Liang-Wang a point.
- November 26, 2023 15:1713-13
Back on level terms after the Chinese pair drops two points.
- November 26, 2023 15:1611-13
Liang-Wang take another point with a smash before netting a return.
- November 26, 2023 15:1510-12
Chirag gains momentum as he positions himself well to smash and go for the kill to win a point.
- November 26, 2023 15:149-12
Chirag returns a low shot before Wang finds a spot for his cross-court return.
- November 26, 2023 15:139-11
Liang-Wang pull back quickly to lead 11-9.
- November 26, 2023 15:139-9
Chirag restores parity with a drop shot to make it nine-all.
- November 26, 2023 15:128-9
Shetty was quick to judge as he let go of a wide shot before dropping a point.
- November 26, 2023 15:117-8
Make it four points in a row for the Indian pair.
- November 26, 2023 15:116-8
Not one, not two but three consecutive points keep Satwik-Chirag in the game, a couple of quick exchanges before a cheeky serve.
- November 26, 2023 15:103-8
A brilliant serve fetches Liang-Wang another point.
- November 26, 2023 15:093-7
Chirag has a broken string which costed the Indian duo a point as Liang-Wang extend lead to four points.
- November 26, 2023 15:083-5
A set of points exchanges after Liang-Wang won the long rally but the Indian pair won a point back.
- November 26, 2023 15:082-4
Chirag pulls one with a body line smash.
- November 26, 2023 15:071-4
Back-to-back points for Liang-Wang to come in early lead in the match.
- November 26, 2023 15:061-2
Satwik lets the shuttle go in anticipation of going wide but it turns out in. A point to Liang-Wang.
- November 26, 2023 15:051-1
Chirag wins the first point for the Indian pair to make it 1-1.
- November 26, 2023 15:050-1
First points to the Chinese pair.
- November 26, 2023 15:02Live action now
The Indian pair are in the middle and we are moments away from the live action.
- November 26, 2023 14:51Satwik-Chirag road to final
Beat Ben Lane-Sean Vendy of England 21-13, 21-10 in the round of 32
Beat Akira Koga-Taichi Saito of Japan 21-15, 21-16 in the round of 16
Beat Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin of Indonesia 21-16, 21-14 in the quarterfinals
Beat He Ji Ting-Ren Xiang Yu of China 21-15, 22-20 in the semifinals
- November 26, 2023 14:46Up next
The Indian pair will be in action now.
- November 26, 2023 14:44Naroka wins men’s singles
Kodai Naroka beats Kenta Nishimoto to clinch the men’s singles.
- November 26, 2023 14:14ICYMI: Satwik-Chirag destruction in semifinals
- November 26, 2023 14:08Live action coming up in a while
The men’s singles match between Kenta Nishimoto and Kodai Naroka is underway as the men’s doubles, where the Indian duo of Satwik and Chirag will feature, follows after this.
- November 26, 2023 14:03China Masters seeding
Satwik-Chirag - 1
Liang-Wang - 2
- November 26, 2023 13:53Head-to-head
The Chinese duo of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang leads the head-to-head record against the Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty 2-1.
- November 26, 2023 13:51World Rankings
Satwik-Chirag - 5
Liang-Wang - 1
- November 26, 2023 13:41Live Streaming Info
China Masters men’s doubles final will start approximately at 3:00 pm IST on Sunday, November 26.
The match will be telecast live on Sports18. Live streaming of the same will be available on Jio Cinema.
- November 26, 2023 13:37PREVIEW
Asian Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty face China’s Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the men’s doubles final of the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament in Shenzhen on Sunday.
World No. 5 pair of Satwik and Chirag reached the summit clash after a 21-15, 22-20 victory over He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu, another local pair.
Satwik and Chirag have also won the Badminton Asian Championships, Indonesia Super 1000, Korea Super 500 and Swiss Super 300 this year.
- November 26, 2023 13:32Welcome
Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the China Masters men’s doubles final match between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of players retained, released during trade window deadline day
- China Masters 2023 final Highlights: Satwik-Chirag duo loses 19-21, 21-18, 19-21 against World No. 1 Liang-Wang
- IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Full list of retained, released, traded players; Delhi Capitals releases Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan
- Delhi Capitals: Full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL auction
- CSK full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE