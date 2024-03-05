MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Satwik-Chirag, Treesa-Gayatri win opening round of French Open

Satwik and Chirag, who finished second best in their last three tournaments, will face another Malaysian pair of Man Wei Chong and Kai Wun Tee in the next round.

Published : Mar 05, 2024 16:21 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Satwik and Chirag, ranked world no. 1, had claimed the title in 2022.
FILE PHOTO: Satwik and Chirag, ranked world no. 1, had claimed the title in 2022. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Satwik and Chirag, ranked world no. 1, had claimed the title in 2022. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Star Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the second round of French Open Super 750 badminton tournament with a hard-fought straight-game win against Malaysia’s Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi on Tuesday.

Satwik and Chirag, ranked world no. 1, had claimed the title in 2022. The Asian Games champions on Tuesday made a fine start to the tournament by outwitting the world no. 12 Malaysian combination 21-13, 24-22 in 47 minutes for their fifth win in the last eight meetings.

Satwik and Chirag, who finished second best in their last three tournaments, will face another Malaysian pair of Man Wei Chong and Kai Wun Tee in the next round.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also progressed to the second round after claiming a 16-21, 21-19, 21-17 win over Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto in an all-Indian opening match in the women’s doubles.

The two pairs are fighting to qualify for the Paris Olympics. While Tanisha-Ashwini are ranked 11th, Treesa-Gayatri are placed at the 14th spot in the Olympic Games qualification ranking.

Treesa and Gayatri are in red-hot form, having played a vital role in the Indian women’s side epic win at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Shah Alam, Malaysia last month.

Related Topics

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty /

French Open /

Treesa Jolly /

Gayatri Gopichand /

Ashwini Ponnappa /

Tanisha Crasto /

Paris Olympics /

Asian Games /

Commonwealth Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 4 Semifinal 2024: Late wickets put Vidarbha on top against Madhya Pradesh
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG: Ashwin, Bairstow to become fourth duo to feature in 100th Test together; full list of pairs to achieve the feat
    PTI
  3. Aston Villa reports loss of more than USD 150M; club says it is operating within EPL financial rules
    AP
  4. IND vs ENG: ‘One of the turning points of my life was 2012 England series,’ says Ashwin ahead of milestone 100th Test
    Shayan Acharya
  5. World Olympic Boxing Qualifier: India’s horrid run continues as Lakshya Chahar becomes fourth Indian to crash out
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Satwik-Chirag, Treesa-Gayatri win opening round of French Open
    PTI
  2. Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth retires from international badminton
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Coach Mohammed Siyadatullah Siddiqui quits Gopi Chand Academy, to join Oregon Badminton Academy in US
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Satwik-Chirag pair eyes 2022 en core in French Open
    PTI
  5. German Open 2024: Jolly-Gayatri bow out of quarterfinals, lose to Chinese pair of Jing-Min
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 4 Semifinal 2024: Late wickets put Vidarbha on top against Madhya Pradesh
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG: Ashwin, Bairstow to become fourth duo to feature in 100th Test together; full list of pairs to achieve the feat
    PTI
  3. Aston Villa reports loss of more than USD 150M; club says it is operating within EPL financial rules
    AP
  4. IND vs ENG: ‘One of the turning points of my life was 2012 England series,’ says Ashwin ahead of milestone 100th Test
    Shayan Acharya
  5. World Olympic Boxing Qualifier: India’s horrid run continues as Lakshya Chahar becomes fourth Indian to crash out
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment