MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

How Satwik and Chirag can achieve number 1 world ranking in Men’s doubles

The Indian duo jumped up to second in the rankings after a win at the Korea Open, overtaking the Chinese pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, who they had defeated in the semifinal.

Published : Jul 26, 2023 22:22 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pose for a photo with their medals after beating top seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Adrianto of Indonesia 17-21, 21-13, 21-14 to clinch the Korea Open Badminton Super 500 crown.
India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pose for a photo with their medals after beating top seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Adrianto of Indonesia 17-21, 21-13, 21-14 to clinch the Korea Open Badminton Super 500 crown. | Photo Credit: SAI Media Twitter
infoIcon

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pose for a photo with their medals after beating top seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Adrianto of Indonesia 17-21, 21-13, 21-14 to clinch the Korea Open Badminton Super 500 crown. | Photo Credit: SAI Media Twitter

India’s top men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy achieved a career-high ranking of second in the latest BWF rankings.

The Indian duo jumped up to second in the rankings after a win at the Korea Open, overtaking the Chinese pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, who they had defeated in the semifinal.

ALSO READ: Japan Open: Sindhu makes first-round exit, Satwik-Chirag advance

The Korea Open win handed the duo 9200 points, compared to the 7800 points the Indonesian world number one pair of Fajar Alfian and Muhamad Rian Ardianto achieved as runner-ups.

The pair has now accumulated 87211 points across 15 tournament participations. The top seeds have 91629 points across 17 tournaments.

How can Sat-Chi get to number one in the rankings?

The ongoing Japan Open provides the first opportunity for the Indian shuttlers to move to number one in the rankings. The pair must win the tournament and hope that the top-seeded Indonesians are eliminated in the quarterfinal stage.

Both the Indian and the Indonesian pairs got their campaigns underway on Wednesday, with victories in the round of 32.

If the top seeds are eliminated in the round of 16, then the Indians need to achieve at least a runner-up finish.

What are the future tournaments where they can attempt to attain the top ranking?

After the Japan Open, there are multiple BWF tournaments scheduled for the rest of the year. The China Open and the BWF Tour Finals are the two tournaments that are worth the most ranking points.

Related stories

Related Topics

BWF /

Japan Open /

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty

Latest on Sportstar

  1. How Satwik and Chirag can achieve number 1 world ranking in Men’s doubles
    Team Sportstar
  2. All you need to know about AFC’s FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw; Who can Indian football team draw?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Guardiola says Man City’s ‘new generation is coming’
    AFP
  4. Indian women draw 1-1 against England in Spain
    PTI
  5. Santosh Trophy: Bengal clubbed with Punjab, Haryana in a tricky road to final round
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. How Satwik and Chirag can achieve number 1 world ranking in Men’s doubles
    Team Sportstar
  2. Japan Open: Sindhu makes first round exit, Satwik-Chirag advance
    PTI
  3. Prannoy sets up pre-quarterfinal clash with Kidambi Srikanth at Japan Open
    Team Sportstar
  4. Satwik, Chirag achieve all-time career-high rank of World No. 2
    PTI
  5. Japan Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag pair eyes another title; focus on Sindhu, Prannoy
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. How Satwik and Chirag can achieve number 1 world ranking in Men’s doubles
    Team Sportstar
  2. All you need to know about AFC’s FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw; Who can Indian football team draw?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Guardiola says Man City’s ‘new generation is coming’
    AFP
  4. Indian women draw 1-1 against England in Spain
    PTI
  5. Santosh Trophy: Bengal clubbed with Punjab, Haryana in a tricky road to final round
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment