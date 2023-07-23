MagazineBuy Print

_DSC9226.jpg

Satwik, Chirag win Korea Open after beating top seeds Fajar Alfian, Muhammad Rian Ardianto

Korea Open final: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost the first game but fought back handsomely to seal yet another badminton title.

Published : Jul 23, 2023 13:09 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continued their remarkable run this season with yet another victory in the final.
infoIcon

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the Korea Open on Sunday by beating Fajar Alfian and Rian Ardianto 17-21, 21-13, 21-14.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost the first game 17-21 but bounced back to secure the second game 21-13.

In the decider, the Indian duo quickly ran up a 7-3 lead, which became 11-8 shortly after. They ultimately closed the game out at 21-14 and with it, sealed the title.

Iffy start

The Indians looked a little subdued at the start and lagged behind for the most part. They narrowed the deficit with a six-point burst towards the end but ultimately fell short.

The second game started on an even keel, with the two pairs engaging in some delectable rallies. The Indians infused more power and pace into their game as they started to dominate the rallies.

The Indians opened up a slender 6-4 lead after a Chirag interception and maintained it till 10-8, with Satwik unleashing his trademark smash.

Korea Open final Highlights - how it happened

The Indian duo had a cushion of three points at the break when the Indonesians went wide.

Dominant comeback

A cross-court return from the front court from Chirag took them to 17-11.

Soon, Satwik and Chirag grabbed nine game points. They squandered two before Chirag sent one down the middle to take the match to the decider.

Satwik and Chirag looked in control in the third game, eking out a 9-6 lead before going into the interval at 11-8.

The Indians were more aggressive and managed to keep the world’s number-one pair under pressure.

After resumption, a Chirag interception helped the Indians keep the three-point lead at 13-10. Satwik and Chirag also dominated the flat exchanges, working up an 18-12 lead. Alfian produced a superb backhand return but sprayed the next one into the net to hand over seven match points.

Satwik and Chirag wasted one before converting the next.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had reached the final, beating China’s Wang Chang & Liang Wei Keng 21-15, 24-22 on Saturday. This was their fourth final of the year. They had also won the previous three finals at Swiss Open, Badminton Asia Championships and Indonesia Open. 

Satwiksairaj and Chirag were the only Indians left in the tournament after nine out of 11 Indian singles players crashed out in the first round and none progressed past the second round.

(With inputs from PTI)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty /

Korea Open

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
Team India will traverse 8400 kms over 35 days during the group phase of the 2023 ODI World Cup, venturing into nine cities.

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Satwik, Chirag win Korea Open after beating top seeds Fajar Alfian, Muhammad Rian Ardianto
    Team Sportstar
  2. India A vs Pakistan A Live Score Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final: IND A to field first, lineup unchanged
    Team Sportstar
  3. Aiming for more at Asian Games: IOA at crossroads to send more teams from India to Hangzhou 2022
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Podcast: Wimbledon 2023 review - Of new champions and old debates
    N. Sudarshan,Nihit Sachdeva
  5. They didn’t even try playing shots, Mhambrey on West Indies batters
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

