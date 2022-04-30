Badminton Badminton Asian Championships: Sindhu ends campaign with bronze P V Sindhu ended her Asian championships campaign with a bronze medal after a heart-breaking semifinal loss in three games to defending champion and top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan. Team Sportstar 30 April, 2022 13:01 IST FILE PHOTO: P V Sindhu ended her Asian championships campaign with a bronze medal after a heart-breaking semifinal loss in three games to defending champion and top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in Manila, Philippines on Saturday. - AFP Team Sportstar 30 April, 2022 13:01 IST Ace Indian shuttler and two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu ended her Asian championships campaign with a bronze medal after a heart-breaking semifinal loss in three games to defending champion and top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in Manila, Philippines on Saturday.AS IT HAPPENED | Asian Championships HIGHLIGHTS: Sindhu wins bronze after losing semifinal against Yamaguchi Fourth-seeded Sindhu won the opening game 21-13 but let a five-point lead slip in the second before losing it 19-21. Yamaguchi won the decider 21-16 to book her place in the final.This is Sindhu's second medal at the continental event. She had earlier won bronze at the 2014 edition in Gimcheon. Read more stories on Badminton. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :