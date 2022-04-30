Asian Championships: Sindhu ends campaign with bronze

Ace Indian shuttler and two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu ended her Asian championships campaign with a bronze medal after a heart-breaking semifinal loss in three games to defending champion and top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in Manila, Philippines on Saturday.

AS IT HAPPENED | Asian Championships HIGHLIGHTS: Sindhu wins bronze after losing semifinal against Yamaguchi

Fourth-seeded Sindhu won the opening game 21-13 but let a five-point lead slip in the second before losing it 19-21. Yamaguchi won the decider 21-16 to book her place in the final.

This is Sindhu's second medal at the continental event. She had earlier won bronze at the 2014 edition in Gimcheon.