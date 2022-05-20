Sindhu vs Yamaguchi quarterfinal LIVE, Thailand Open: Sindhu wins opening game 21-15

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Thailand Open Super 500 quarterfinal between India's P V Sindhu and Japan's Akane Yamaguchi.

P V Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi

SECOND GAME

0-3: Delightful cross court drop from the Japanese shuttler. Totally deceived Sindhu who thought it was going wide.

0-1: Sindhu goes for the cross-court smash but ends up hitting it into the net.

FIRST GAME

21-15 Yamaguchi appears tired and off balance, unable to defend herself from Sindhu's attacks.

19-14 Six consecutive points for Sindhu, make it seven as Yamaguchi puts yet another one wide.

16-14 Yamaguchi also gets five straight points, but Sindhu gets three consecutive points. Make it four.

12-12 Yamaguchi levels as she plays a wonderful drop shot which Sindhu was not able to receive.

12-11 Sindhu wide again as Yamaguchi leaves it.

11-9 Yamaguchi lands one outside as Sindhu attacks her near the net.

10-8 Five straight points for the Indian as Yamaguchi is unable to return and lands it to the net.

7-8 YAMAGUCHI CHALLENGES! The call was originally in. However, the challenge is unsuccessful.

5-7 Sindhu drops yet another one outside the endline and Yamaguchi accurately judges her opponent's shot.

4-5 Sindhu smashes a cross court but Yamaguchi is unable to reach it in time.

3-4 Yamaguchi leaves the shuttle again but this time she judges it correctly as it falls away.

2-3 Sindhu tries to smash but lands one on the net.

1-0 Yamaguchi serves. The shuttle falls on the endline as the Japanese misjudges and leaves it.

2:51 PM- AND THE GAME BEGINS!

2:45PM- The players arrive.

MATCH PREVIEW

Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu beat Korea's Sim Yu Jin in Thailand Open on Thursday to set up a quarterfinal clash with second-seeded Japanese shuttler Akane Yamaguchi.

Sixth-seeded Sindhu won 21-16, 21-13 against the Korean shuttler in 37 minutes. The last eight clash between World No. 7 Sindhu and World No. 1 Yamaguchi will be their 23rd meeting. Sindhu leads 13-9 in the head-to-head.

The duo last faced each other in the semifinal of the Asian Championships in which Yamaguchi came back from a set down to beat Sindhu 13-21, 21-19, 21-16. Sindhu, after clinching the opening game was leading 13-11 in the second when she was given a point penalty for time wasting.

"The umpire told me you're taking a lot of time but the opponent wasn't ready at that point. But the umpire suddenly gave her the point and it was really unfair. I think that was one of the reasons why I lost," Sindhu had told PTI after the match.

Where to watch?