Swiss Open 2023: From Sindhu, Prannoy to Satwik-Chirag - which Indians are in action today?

All eyes will be on the match between Prannoy and last week’s All England Open runner-up Shi Yu Qi when they confront each other on court one at the Birmingham Arena. 

Team Sportstar
22 March, 2023 13:06 IST
FILE PHOTO: P.V. Sndhu plays a forehand against Wang Zhi Yi in the women’s singles final at the Singapore Open on July 17, 2022, in Singapore.

FILE PHOTO: P.V. Sndhu plays a forehand against Wang Zhi Yi in the women’s singles final at the Singapore Open on July 17, 2022, in Singapore. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Defending champion P.V. Sindhu will be desperate for her first win after three consecutive first-round losses in 2023 when she takes on Switzerland’s world no. 71, Jenjira Stadelmann, in a round of 32 match on the second day at the Swiss Open Super 300 in Basel.

There are 14 Indians who will be jostling for a place in the pre-quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Former World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth will play world no. 23 Weng Hong Yang of China in the first round. Malvika Bansod, who beat Lauren Lam in the qualifier, will face an uphill task against world no. 19 Kim Gan Eun of South Korea. Aakarshi Kashyap is the third Indian women’s singles player in action today.

However, all eyes will be on the match between world no. 9 H.S. Prannoy and last week’s All England Open runner-up Shi Yu Qi when they confront each other on court one at the Birmingham Arena.

Another Indian to watch out for in men’s singles is Lakshya Sen, who went down to 25 on the world rankings due to a poor start to 2023. Lakshya will be up against world no. 19 Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong after making a second-round exit from the All-England Open.

Mithun Manjunath and Kiran Goerge are the other Indian men’s singles players who will be playing today.

In men’s doubles, the world no. 6 pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will look to bounce back from a disappointing show in the All England Open last week. Satwik and Chirag face Boon Xin Yuan and Wong Tien Ci Malaysia in their round of 32 clash at the Swiss Open.

N. Sikki Reddy and Arathi Sara Sunil are the remaining Indian hopes in women’s doubles after Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand made a first-round exit on Monday. Sikki Reddy will also play in mixed doubles, partnering with Rohan Kapoor.

Schedule
N. Sikki Reddy-Arathi Sara Sunil vs Sayaka Hobara-Yui Suizu - 2:40 PM IST
Joran Kweekel vs Mithun Manjunath - 3:20 PM IST
Weng Hong Yang vs Kidambi Srikanth - 3:30 PM IST
Lee Cheuk Yiu vs Lakshya Sen - 4:55 PM IST
Boon Xin Yuan-Wong Tien Ci vs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty - 5:30 PM IST
Kim Ga Eun vs Malvika Bansod - 5:30 PM IST
Hee Yong Kai Terry-Tan Wei Han Jessica vs Rohan Kapoor-N. Sikki Reddy - 7:30 PM IST
Kiran George vs Christo Popov - 8:30 PM IST
H.S. Prannoy vs Shi Yu Qi - 8:50 PM IST
Jenjira Stadelmann vs P.V. Sindhu - 9:10 PM IST

