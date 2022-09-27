Tasnim Mir reclaims Junior World No. 1 spot, Unnati Hooda enters top-five in latest rankings

Tasnim Mir reclaimed the Junior World No. 1 position and Unnati Hooda entered the top-five list in the latest rankings released by the BWF on Tuesday.

Apart from Tasnim and Unnati, Mansi Singh has found a place in the top-20 rankings by occupying the 18th position in the girls’ singles rankings. The other Indians are V. Shriyanshi (WR-45), Navya Kanderi (WR-69), Sakshi Phogat (WR-97) and Devika Sihag (WR-100).

Today is a big day for me



Two amazing good news!

Reach career best #83 Rank in World Women's category (Finally in Top-100)

Regaining No#1 Position in World Junior category



Thank you all — Tasnim Mir (@Tasnimmir_india) September 27, 2022

In January, Mir became the first Indian to grab the World No. 1 ranking in the girls’ singles in the latest BWF junior rankings.

The 16-year-old from Gujarat was rewarded for last year's stellar run when she had secured titles in three junior international tournaments to jump three places to grab the top position in the junior world rankings.

Tasnim's feat has never been achieved by any Indian girl, including two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu and London bronze winner Saina Nehwal.

While Sindhu was World No. 2 in her under-19 days, Saina didn't make the cut for being a junior with the BWF junior rankings starting only in 2011. Another Indian Samiya Imad Farooqui of Telangana came close but could only reach the second spot in the BWF junior rankings.

In Boys singles, Lakshya Sen, Siril Verma and Aditya Joshi had become the world no 1.

Tasnim was part of India's campaign at the Thomas and Uber Cup held late last year in Denmark and says it had a huge impact on her game.