Tasnim Mir says she needs to work on fitness after winning Chhattisgarh International Challenge title

Teen Indian shuttler Tasnim Mir feels she needs to work on her fitness to match the speed and power of the Asian players as she looks to break into the world's top 50 in the senior circuit.

The 17-year-old from Mehsana, Gujarat, who won the Chattisgarh International Challenge on Sunday, will be one of the attractions at the National Games.

"I have to work on my fitness. I'm working on my rallies and stamina as I'm aware that Asian players are very good in rallies, power and speed. The game is becoming faster and we have to play some quick rallies," she said in a press release.

"My focus is to improve my ranking. My target is to be in the top 50 so that I can compete in bigger international tournaments. I have to be consistent with my game to achieve that goal and then to rise to be among the top 20.

"My father (Irfan Mir) has played a crucial role in my evolution. I learnt the basics from him and continue to train under him." Tasnim, who had become the first Under-19 Indian woman shuttler to be ranked world No. 1 in junior earlier this year, is currently ranked World No. 113 in the senior category.

"With some good players from Japan, Thailand, China competing in these tournaments, it gives us the necessary experience and the chance to rise in the ranking charts," she said.

Fresh from her win in Raipur, Tasnim is eager to soak in the joys of playing in front of the home crowd at the National Games.

"I have not yet competed in a major National-level tournament in my home state," she said.

"Surely, it will always be a big motivation when you play in front of a home crowd. The National Games will be a great platform for me to experience that."