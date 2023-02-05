Thailand Masters: Zhang Yiman edges Han Yue in women’s singles final, Lin Chunyi wins men’s singles title

Zhang Yiman edged past Han Yue in an all-Chinese women’s singles final to win her maiden World Tour title at the Thailand Masters Super 300 badminton tournament in Bangkok on Sunday.

World no. 18 Zhang fought back after conceding the first game to win the match 15-21, 21-13, 21-18 in 55 minutes.

This was her first title since 2019, when she won the Vietnam Open Super 100.

In the men’s singles final, world no. 35 Lin Chunyi of Chinese Taipei crushed world no. 18 Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong in straight games (21-17, 21-14).

Meanwhile, Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin of Indonesia bagged the men’s doubles title with a 21-16, 21-17 win over Su Chingheng-Ye Hong Wei of Taipei.

In mixed doubles, Olympic champion and world no. 3 Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dongping won their second successive World Tour title in 2023 as the Chinese pairing beat world no. 14 Korean Seo Seung Jae-Chae Yu Jung 18-21, 21-15, 21-12. Last week, they won the Indonesia Masters Super 500 title in Jakarta.

Later in women’s doubles, home favourites Benyapa-Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard beat world no. 15 Baek Hana-Lee Sohee of Korea 21-6, 21-11 to clinch the title.