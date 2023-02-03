Badminton

Badminton in 2023: From prize money, tournaments to Olympic cycle - All you need to know

The ongoing season accommodates 31 Super Series events, four more than last year’s 27, offering all-time high prize money on the BWF World Tour calendar.

Team Sportstar
03 February, 2023 13:55 IST
FILE PHOTO: Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn, left, winner of the India Open men’s singles title, shakes hand with Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen, the runner-up, in New Delhi on January 22, 2023.

FILE PHOTO: Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn, left, winner of the India Open men's singles title, shakes hand with Denmark's Viktor Axelsen, the runner-up, in New Delhi on January 22, 2023.

Badminton in 2023, with a revamped World Tour calendar, has embarked on a new journey. The new season, which has already started with tournaments in Malaysia, India and Thailand, brings more prize money opportunities for the players and coverage on television and online streaming, taking the sport to a new height.

The ongoing season accommodates an all-time high of 31 Super Series events, four more than last year’s 27, culminating with the World Tour Finals in December. This is apart from nine new Super 100 events, which serve as the qualifiers to the World Tour.

With HSBC, the multinational bank headquartered in Britain, renewing its contract with Badminton World Federation (BWF), the sport’s governing authority, for four more years as the premier sponsor since coming on board in 2018, badminton’s flagship Super 1000, 750 and 500 events and World Tour Finals will cover wider regions this year.

Of all Super Series events, the season finale, Tour Finals, where only the top 8 players from five disciplines are eligible to play, will offer the highest prize money at $2,000,000.

For the first time, America will have its second World Tour event, with BWF upgrading Canada Open to Super 500, giving it a Super Series status.

Similarly, The Arctic Open in Finland and Australian Open have been upgraded to the Super 500 category from the Super 300, giving badminton a boost in the regions.

At the top of the spectrum, Malaysia Open has been upgraded to Super 1000, while the Super 500 events in India and Singapore have been elevated to Super 750.

Japan, coming fast as a top badminton-playing nation, will have two Super Series events - Japan Open Super 750 and Japan Masters Super 500 - in November.

Olympic qualification cycle, which will kick off at Sudirman Cup on May 14-21, will add a further edge to the already packed schedule.

Super Series and Prize Money
BWF World Tour Finals - $2,000,000
Super 1000
Malaysia Open - $1,250,000
All England Championship - $1,250,000
Indonesia Open - $1,250,000
China Open - $1,250,000
Super 750
India Open- $900,000
Singapore Open - $850,000
Japan Open - $850,000
Denmark Open - $850,000
French open - $850,000
China Masters - $850,000
Super 500
Indonesia Masters - $420, 000
Malaysia Masters - $420, 000
Thailand Open - $420, 000
Canada Open - $420, 000
Korea Open - $420, 000
Australian Open - $420, 000
Hong Kong Open - $420, 000
Arctic Open - $420, 000
Japan Masters - $420, 000
Super 300
Thailand Masters - $210,000
German Open - $210,000
Swiss Open - $210,000
Spain Masters - $240,000
Taipei Open - $210,000
US Open - $210,000
New Zealand Open - $210,000
Hylo Open - $210,000
Korea Masters - $210,000
Syed Modi India International - $210,000

