Thomas & Uber Cup draw sets up some interesting matchups

India will be facing Chinese Taipei, Germany and Canada in the Thomas Cup group stage as the draws for Thomas and Uber Cup took place in the host city of Bangkok on Friday. In the Uber Cup group stage, it will fight against South Korea, Canada and the United States.

Defending Thomas Cup men's champions Indonesia was drawn in Group A with South Korea, hosts Thailand and Singapore.

Denmark top Group B with China, France and Algeria while Group C is led by Chinese Taipei, followed by India, Germany and Canada.

Group D will feature Japan, Malaysia, England and New Zealand.

In the women's Uber Cup draw, defending champions China were drawn into Group B with rivals Chinese Taipei, Spain and Australia.

Group A is 2018 champions Japan, Indonesia, France and Germany.

In Group C are hosts Thailand, Denmark, Malaysia and Egypt.

Group D is topped by 2010 champions South Korea, followed by India, Canada and the United States.

The 2022 Thomas and Uber Cup will take from May 8th-15th in Bangkok.