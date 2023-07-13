MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open: Sindhu, Lakshya win openers; Sai Praneeth loses

Sindhu defeated Diksha 21-15, 21-12 in just 27 minutes to enter the second round, while Lakshya beat his Finnish opponent 21-8, 21-16 in less than 30 minutes.

Published : Jul 13, 2023 10:43 IST , Council Bluffs - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Sindhu defeated Diksha Gupta 21-15, 21-12 in just 27 minutes to enter the second round of the US Open.
FILE PHOTO: Sindhu defeated Diksha Gupta 21-15, 21-12 in just 27 minutes to enter the second round of the US Open. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sindhu defeated Diksha Gupta 21-15, 21-12 in just 27 minutes to enter the second round of the US Open. | Photo Credit: AP

Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu defeated her American opponent of Indian origin Disha Gupta while Lakshya Sen began his men’s singles campaign with a convincing win over Finland’s Kalle Koljonen at the US Open Super 300 badminton tournament.

In another men’s singles match, S Sankar Subramanian, who had entered the main draw of the tournament after two tough qualifying matches, defeated his tricky Irish opponent Nhat Nguyen 21-11, 21-16 in the first round.

However, B Sai Praneeth lost to 23-year-old world No. 7 Chinese player Li Shi Feng after a gruelling match that lasted three games.

Sindhu defeated Diksha 21-15, 21-12 in just 27 minutes to enter the second round, while Lakshya beat his Finnish opponent 21-8, 21-16 in less than 30 minutes.

Sankar though was tested by his Irish opponent Nhat Nguyen before winning 21-11, 21-16 in 44 minites, while Praneeth gave a tough fight to second seed Shi Feng before going down 16-21, 21-14, 21-19 in one hour and 14 minutes.

READ: Lakshya Sen jumps seven places to 12th spot in world rankings after Canada Open triumph

In another women’s singles match, India’s 61-ranked player Ruthvika Shivani went down to Lin Hsiang Ti of Chinese-Taipei 14-21, 11-21.

On Tuesday, former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap retired midway into his second match after trailing 21-23 7-11 against Koo Takahashi of Japan. He had won his first match against England’s Rohan Midha 21-19, 21-17.

Men’s doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala, however, couldn’t cross the opening round losing 14-21, 14-21 to Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yu Chieh and Su Li Wei.

The BWF World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, four Super 1000, six Super 750, seven Super 500, and 11 Super 300.

One other category of the tournament, the BWF Tour Super 100 level, also offers ranking points.

Related Topics

P. V. Sindhu /

Lakshya Sen /

US Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open: Sindhu, Lakshya win openers; Sai Praneeth loses
    PTI
  2. Duleep Trophy Live Score Final Day 2: West 12/0; Shaw, Panchal at crease
    Team Sportstar
  3. Constant search for excellence has been incredibly draining: Ashwin after 33rd Test five-wicket haul
    PTI
  4. IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I: Focus on batting as Indian Women eye 3-0 sweep against Bangladesh
    PTI
  5. Indian sports news wrap, July 12
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. US Open: Sindhu, Lakshya win openers; Sai Praneeth loses
    PTI
  2. Lakshya Sen jumps seven places to 12th spot in world rankings after Canada Open triumph
    PTI
  3. India ends team event campaign in quarters at Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. US Open: Lakshya seeks to continue winning momentum, Sindhu eyes first title of the season
    PTI
  5. Lakshya Sen hails Canada open win as one of ‘greatest comebacks’
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open: Sindhu, Lakshya win openers; Sai Praneeth loses
    PTI
  2. Duleep Trophy Live Score Final Day 2: West 12/0; Shaw, Panchal at crease
    Team Sportstar
  3. Constant search for excellence has been incredibly draining: Ashwin after 33rd Test five-wicket haul
    PTI
  4. IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I: Focus on batting as Indian Women eye 3-0 sweep against Bangladesh
    PTI
  5. Indian sports news wrap, July 12
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment