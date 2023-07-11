MagazineBuy Print

Lakshya Sen jumps seven places to 12th spot in world rankings after Canada Open triumph

Riding on his sensational Canada Open win, star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen jumped seven places to occupy the 12th spot in the latest BWF world rankings issued on Tuesday.

Published : Jul 11, 2023 21:30 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
India’s Lakshya Sen in action.
India’s Lakshya Sen in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Riding on his sensational Canada Open win, star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen jumped seven places to occupy the 12th spot in the latest BWF world rankings issued on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Sen had dished out a badminton masterpiece to beat All England champion Li Shi Feng 21-18 22-20 in a thrilling summit clash on Sunday in Calgary, Canada, to notch up his second BWF Super 500 title.

With 54,901 points to his kitty, Sen is the second highest-ranked Indian after HS Prannoy, who lost one place to be at ninth spot with 67,677 points. Sen is the highest mover in the latest rankings.

READ | India ends team event campaign in quarters at Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2023

Feng also moved up three places at seventh.

Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen still leads the chart with 1,01,205 points, followed by Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (95,661) of Indonesia and Kodai Naraoka (62,063) of Japan.

