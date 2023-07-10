MagazineBuy Print

India ends team event campaign in quarters at Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2023

Published : Jul 10, 2023 18:29 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Rakshitha Sree S in action.
infoIcon

File Photo: Rakshitha Sree S in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian junior team’s journey in the team event of the prestigious Badminton Asia Junior Championships came to an end as it went down fighting against Indonesia with a score of 3-1 in the quarterfinals in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Monday.

In the mixed doubles encounter, Samarveer and Radhika fell short against Adrian and Felisha, losing with a score of 16-21, 15-21, resulting in a 1-0 lead for Indonesia.

Ayush Shetty exhibited his resilience and skill in a nail-biting boys’ singles match against Alwi Farhan but narrowly lost with a score of 21-18, 15-21, 19-21, further increasing Indonesia’s advantage.

READ | US Open: Lakshya seeks to continue winning momentum, Sindhu eyes first title of the season

Rakshitha Sree S rejuvenated India’s hopes with her exceptional performance in a thrilling girl’ singles match against Ruzana. She displayed remarkable composure and determination, clinching victory with a hard-fought score of 21-18, 10-21, 23-21 to make the tie score 2-1.

However, in the boys’ doubles event, Divyam and Mayank were against Indonesia’s Muhammad and Joaquin. The Indian pair tried their best but ultimately succumbed to a 10-21, 21-15, 12-21 defeat.

While the Indian team’s journey in the team event has concluded, the young players will begin their individual campaign on July 12.

