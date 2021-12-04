World no. 1 Axelsen beats Lakshya Sen to enter the final in Indonesia

Badminton world number one Viktor Axelsen inched closer to a second title at the three back-to-back events in Indonesia on Saturday by reaching the final of the World Tour Finals.

The Olympic gold medallist, who also won the Indonesia Open last week, dominated both sets against India's Lakshya Sen, winning their semi-final 21-13, 21-11 in 39 minutes.

The Dane will face unseeded Thai player Kunlavut Vitidsarn, who beat Malaysia's rising star Lee Zii Jia 21-18, 21-18.

Earlier, P V Sindhu edged out Japanese world number three Akane Yamaguchi 21-15, 15-21, 21-19. The season-ending World Tour Finals is being played in strict bio-secure conditions and without spectators due to Covid-19 in Bali.