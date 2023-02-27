Basketball

Argentina fails to qualify for basketball World Cup for first time since 1982

The Dominican Republic won despite trailing by 17 points 12 minutes from the end in the Argentinian city of Mar del Plata.

AFP
Sao Paulo 27 February, 2023 18:06 IST
Sao Paulo 27 February, 2023 18:06 IST
Dominican Republic’s players celebrate after winning against Argentina.

Dominican Republic’s players celebrate after winning against Argentina. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Dominican Republic won despite trailing by 17 points 12 minutes from the end in the Argentinian city of Mar del Plata.

Basketball powerhouse Argentina will miss this year’s FIBA World Cup for the first time since 1982 after it lost 79-75 to the Dominican Republic in qualifying on Sunday.

The Dominican Republic won despite trailing by 17 points 12 minutes from the end in the Argentinian city of Mar del Plata.

Argentina, which was able to call on star players from the European leagues including Real Madrid forward Gabriel Deck, finished fourth in their group behind the Dominicans, Canada and Venezuela.

Also Read
Basketball: Iran clinches World Cup berth in Asian playoffs

It is a huge setback for a country that finished runner-up to Spain in the last World Cup four years ago and has qualified for the last nine editions.

“We didn’t play well. We were off-target in attack, we had too many holes in defence and we didn’t shut down their key players. We really screwed up,” said Argentina captain Facundo Campazzo.

In African qualifying, tiny Cape Verde and their 7ft 3ins (2.20m) centre Walter Tavares of Real Madrid, booked their ticket to the finals by beating Ivory Coast 79-64.

In Europe, Georgia secured qualification for the first time despite losing 80-77 at home to Iceland.

Belgium and Serbia are battling for the 32nd and final qualifying place.

The finals will take place in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10.

While the Philippines and Japan have automatically qualified as host nations, Indonesia will sit out the finals because they failed to reach FIBA’s criteria of reaching the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup.

Countries qualified

Africa: Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Angola, South Sudan, Egypt

Asia: Philippines*, Japan*, Iran, New Zealand, Australia, Lebanon, Jordan, China

Americas: USA, Canada, Brazil, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Venezuela

Europe: Finland, Lithuania, Germany, Greece, Slovenia, France, Lithuania, Spain, Italy, Georgia, Montenegro

*Qualified automatically as host nations

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us