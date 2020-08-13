More Sports Basketball Basketball Boston Celtics signs coach Stevens to extension No terms were announced. Stevens had previously been under contract through the 2021-22 season. Reuters 13 August, 2020 12:11 IST Brad Stevens, 43, joined the Celtics on a six-year deal (reported at $22 million) in 2013 and signed a three-year extension in June 2016. - Getty Images Reuters 13 August, 2020 12:11 IST The Boston Celtics signed head coach Brad Stevens to a contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.No terms were announced. Stevens had previously been under contract through the 2021-22 season. “Brad is one of the most intelligent and hard-working coaches in the game today,” president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said in a statement. “More importantly, his character and integrity have contributed to a culture that we all highly value here. Brad is a great teammate, and a leader people want to follow. We are honoured to have him with us as we continue to pursue our next championship.”READ: Bucks' Giannis gets one-game ban for headbutting incidentStevens, 43, joined the Celtics on a six-year deal (reported at $22 million) in 2013 and signed a three-year extension in June 2016.He has led the Celtics to a 318-245 record in the regular season, making the playoffs in six consecutive seasons since missing out in his debut campaign. After conference-final defeats in 2017 and 2018, the Celtics lost in the second round of the postseason last year.This season, the team is 48-23 with one seeding game left in the NBA bubble in Orlando before the playoffs. Boston will be the East's third seed for the postseason. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos