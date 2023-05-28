Basketball

Celtics vs Heat Live Score, Game 6: Gabe Vincent returns for Miami; Starting Lineups, NBA Playoffs updates

NBA Playoffs: Catch the live score and updates from the Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 from FTX Arena in Miami.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated:   28 May, 2023 05:22 IST
Catch the live score and updates from Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs Game 6.

Catch the live score and updates from Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs Game 6. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs Game 6 from FTX Arena in Miami.

May 28, 2023 05:09
JUST IN

Boston Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon has been ruled out of the game tonight with an injury on his arm.

May 28, 2023 05:02
Eastern Conference Finals so far
  • Game 1: Heat 123-116 Celtics
  • Game 2: Heat 111-105 Celtics
  • Game 3: Celtics 102-128 Heat
  • Game 4: Celtics 116-99 Heat
  • Game 5: Heat 97-110 Celtics

May 28, 2023 04:47
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Where will the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in India?

The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV in India.

Game 6 will be telecast on Sunday, May 28, starting 06:00 AM IST.

Where to live stream the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoff games?

The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be live streamed on JioCinema app.

The entire series can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.

Where will the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the United States?

The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TNT in the United States.

Where will the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the Philippines?

The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TV5, One Sports and NBA TV Philippines.

May 28, 2023 04:37
PREVIEW

After losing the first three games of the Eastern Conference finals, Boston Celtics didn’t look like a team ready to flash some dominance.

But after winning the past two games by an average of 15 points, they are very much alive. They will seek to tie the best-of-seven series at three victories apiece with the Heat on Saturday when the teams play Game 6 in Miami.

No NBA team has overcome a 3-0 deficit to win a series but Boston is now halfway there after staving off elimination for the third and fourth times this postseason. The Celtics also recorded two such wins against Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals.

NBA Playoffs preview: Celtics look to even series against Heat in Game 6

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Victor Wembanyama - Who is the NBA’s No.1 draft pick potentially heading to San Antonio Spurs?

WATCH: NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals recap

WATCH: How does the NBA draft lottery work- Explained

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

On friendship day, a look at the friendships in the world of sports

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us