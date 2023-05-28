Celtics vs Heat Live Score, Game 6: Gabe Vincent returns for Miami; Starting Lineups, NBA Playoffs updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs Game 6 from FTX Arena in Miami.
Boston Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon has been ruled out of the game tonight with an injury on his arm.
- Game 1: Heat 123-116 Celtics
- Game 2: Heat 111-105 Celtics
- Game 3: Celtics 102-128 Heat
- Game 4: Celtics 116-99 Heat
- Game 5: Heat 97-110 Celtics
Where will the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in India?
The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV in India.
Game 6 will be telecast on Sunday, May 28, starting 06:00 AM IST.
Where to live stream the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoff games?
The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be live streamed on JioCinema app.
The entire series can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.
Where will the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the United States?
The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TNT in the United States.
Where will the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the Philippines?
The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TV5, One Sports and NBA TV Philippines.
After losing the first three games of the Eastern Conference finals, Boston Celtics didn’t look like a team ready to flash some dominance.
But after winning the past two games by an average of 15 points, they are very much alive. They will seek to tie the best-of-seven series at three victories apiece with the Heat on Saturday when the teams play Game 6 in Miami.
No NBA team has overcome a 3-0 deficit to win a series but Boston is now halfway there after staving off elimination for the third and fourth times this postseason. The Celtics also recorded two such wins against Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals.