Celtics vs Heat Live Score, Game 7: Series decider in Boston; Starting Lineups, NBA Playoffs updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs Game 7 from TD Garden in Boston.
- Game 1: Heat 123-116 Celtics
- Game 2: Heat 111-105 Celtics
- Game 3: Celtics 102-128 Heat
- Game 4: Celtics 116-99 Heat
- Game 5: Heat 97-110 Celtics
- Game 6: Celtics 104-103 Heat
Where will the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in India?
The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV in India.
Game 7 will be telecast on Tuesday, May 30, starting 06:00 AM IST.
Where to live stream the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoff games?
The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be live streamed on JioCinema app.
The entire series can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.
Where will the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the United States?
The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TNT in the United States.
Where will the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the Philippines?
The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TV5, One Sports and NBA TV Philippines.
Boston Celtics is in position to make NBA history when it hosts Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday night.
No NBA team ever has recovered from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series. The second-seeded Celtics have a chance to knock that door down after winning the past three games of the best-of-seven set.
Boston was three seconds away from losing the series on Saturday night before Derrick White’s memorable tip-in just before time expired gave the Celtics an improbable 104-103 road win.