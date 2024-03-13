MagazineBuy Print

NBA: Stephen Curry cleared to resume on-court work as he recovers from right ankle sprain

The team provided an update on Curry’s health after he was re-evaluated and determined to be making “good progress.”

Published : Mar 13, 2024 11:14 IST , SAN FRANCISCO - 1 MIN READ

FILE PHOTO: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.
FILE PHOTO: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. | Photo Credit: Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Stephen Curry was cleared Tuesday to resume on-court activity as he recovers from his latest right ankle sprain, and if all goes well could rejoin the Golden State Warriors for practice Friday in Los Angeles.

The team provided an update on Curry’s health after he was re-evaluated and determined to be making “good progress.” He is scheduled to be examined again after the Friday workout. He will train in the Bay Area until then, missing Wednesday’s game at Dallas. The Warriors play at the Lakers on Saturday night.

An MRI on Curry’s ankle last week revealed no structural damage.

The two-time MVP was hurt late in the fourth quarter of last Thursday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls. Curry rolled the ankle driving to the basket, then limped off and headed to the locker room.

Curry missed his fourth and fifth games of the season Saturday and Monday, both against San Antonio. Since the 2014-15 season, the Warriors are 65-105 in the regular season without the 10-time All-Star.

Curry, who turns 36 on Thursday, has hurt the same ankle several times previously during his 15-year career.

The Warriors are 10th in the Western Conference with 18 games remaining.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
