Breanna Stewart sets WNBA record as Liberty beats Fever

Stewart became the first player in WNBA history to score at least 40 points three times in the same season.

Published : Aug 14, 2023 10:34 IST , INDIANAPOLIS - 2 MINS READ

AP
Breanna Stewart of New York Liberty in action. 
Breanna Stewart of New York Liberty in action.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Breanna Stewart of New York Liberty in action.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Breanna Stewart scored 30 of her 42 points in the first half to help New York Liberty beat Indiana Fever 100-89 on Sunday and set a franchise record for wins in a season.

Stewart became the first player in WNBA history to score at least 40 points three times in the same season.

WNBA suspends Ruthy Hebard, fines six others

Jonquel Jones had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Liberty, Betnijah Laney scored 12 and Sabrina Ionescu 10. Courtney Vandersloot scored just four points on 1-of-7 shooting but finished with 14 assists.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 22 points and Erica Wheeler 21 to lead Indiana. Aliyah Boston added 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and NaLyssa Smith scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Mystics 83-76 Sky

Brittney Sykes scored a season-high 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting to help Washington snap a three-game skid.

Sykes added six assists and five steals. Queen Egbo made 7 of 7 from the field and scored 16 points for the Mystics, and Tianna Hawkins added 13 points.

Kahleah Copper led Chicago with 17 points, Marina Mabrey scored 15 and Courtney Williams 13. Elizabeth Williams finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds and Alanna Smith added 10 points and 10 boards.

Storm 81-71 Mercury

Jewell Loyd scored 24 points, Ezi Magbegor added 17 points and Seattle pulled away to beat Phoenix.

Magbegor made 8 of 13 from the field, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots. Kia Nurse scored 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting, including two 3-pointers, and Mercedes Russell added 10 rebounds and eight points for the Storm.

Sophie Cunningham led Mercury with 25 points, including four 3-pointers, Moriah Jefferson scored 14, and Brittney Griner added 12 points and 10 rebounds — her second consecutive double-double and seventh of the season. Diana Taurasi scored just five points on 2-of-10 shooting but had seven assists, five rebounds, a steal and a block.

