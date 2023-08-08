MagazineBuy Print

WNBA suspends Ruthy Hebard, fines six others

Hebard received the one-game ban for leaving the bench to join a dustup during Sunday’s 104-96 road win against the Wings.

Published : Aug 08, 2023 21:09 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Seattle Storm’s Jordan Horston shoots over Chicago Sky’s Ruthy Hebard.
FILE PHOTO: Seattle Storm’s Jordan Horston shoots over Chicago Sky’s Ruthy Hebard. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Seattle Storm’s Jordan Horston shoots over Chicago Sky’s Ruthy Hebard. | Photo Credit: AP

The WNBA suspended Chicago Sky forward Ruthy Hebard for one game and fined six other players for their roles in recent altercations.

The league announced the disciplinary measures on Monday night, issuing undisclosed fines to Los Angeles Sparks guard Layshia Clarendon, Dallas Wings forward Arike Ogunbowale, Sky guard Courtney Williams and three Washington Mystics players: guards Brittney Sykes and Ariel Atkins and center Shakira Austin.

Hebard received the one-game ban for leaving the bench to join a dustup during Sunday’s 104-96 road win against the Wings. Williams was fined for leaving the bench area.

Sykes and Clarendon were both ejected after a physical confrontation during the final minute of the Sparks’ 91-83 home win against the Mystics on Sunday.

Atkins and Austin, who are both injured, were fined for leaving the Mystics’ bench.

Ogunbowale drew her fine for criticizing officials after the game and making contact with an official during the Wings’ loss to Chicago.

