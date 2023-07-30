MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bronny James plays piano, dines out in video, photos emerging days after he suffers cardiac arrest

Bronny was released from the hospital on Thursday. He will continue to undergo tests to determine the cause of his cardiac arrest, which occurred Monday morning during a workout at USC’s Galen Center.

Published : Jul 30, 2023 10:37 IST , LOS ANGELES - 4 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Bronny committed to USC in May after the 6-foot-3 guard became one of the nation’s top prospects out of Sierra Canyon School.
FILE PHOTO: Bronny committed to USC in May after the 6-foot-3 guard became one of the nation’s top prospects out of Sierra Canyon School. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bronny committed to USC in May after the 6-foot-3 guard became one of the nation’s top prospects out of Sierra Canyon School. | Photo Credit: AP

Bronny James plays the piano in a video posted by his father, LeBron James, on Saturday, five days after the teenager went into cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California.

The 18-year-old plays a brief melody in front of his family, smiles and gets up without speaking in the video posted on his father’s Instagram account. The video doesn’t indicate where or when it was shot.

“A man of many talents,” the Los Angeles Lakers superstar can be heard saying in the background as Bronny finishes playing with his two younger siblings looking on.

TMZ posted photos of Bronny out to dinner with his family, which it says were taken Friday night. They show the teenager with his father outside celebrity hot spot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

Wearing black pants and a zip-up hoodie, Bronny carried his phone while standing outside the Italian restaurant.

Bronny was released from the hospital on Thursday. He will continue to undergo tests to determine the cause of his cardiac arrest, which occurred Monday morning during a workout at USC’s Galen Center.

Bronny, whose full name is LeBron James Jr., committed to USC in May after the 6-foot-3 guard became one of the nation’s top prospects out of Sierra Canyon School in nearby Chatsworth.

Related Topics

LeBron James

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bronny James plays piano, dines out in video, photos emerging days after he suffers cardiac arrest
    AP
  2. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 4: East 74/1 (17) vs South; Central gets three wickets vs North East
    Team Sportstar
  3. Morocco’s Benzina becomes the first senior-level Women’s World Cup player to compete in hijab
    AP
  4. Crawford stops Spence to claim undisputed welterweight world title
    AFP
  5. UFC 291 HIGHLIGHTS, Poirier vs Gaethje 2: Gaethje knocks Poirier out to clinch BMF title; Pereira wins via split decision
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Bronny James plays piano, dines out in video, photos emerging days after he suffers cardiac arrest
    AP
  2. NBA issues discipline memo on Damian Lillard trade request to Miami Heat
    Reuters
  3. NBA tells teams Lillard would honour contract in any trade, warns of discipline for saying otherwise
    AP
  4. Lakers will retire LeBron James’ number one day, says owner Jeanie Buss
    Reuters
  5. LeBron James sends thanks, says family is ‘safe and healthy’ after Bronny’s cardiac arrest
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bronny James plays piano, dines out in video, photos emerging days after he suffers cardiac arrest
    AP
  2. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 4: East 74/1 (17) vs South; Central gets three wickets vs North East
    Team Sportstar
  3. Morocco’s Benzina becomes the first senior-level Women’s World Cup player to compete in hijab
    AP
  4. Crawford stops Spence to claim undisputed welterweight world title
    AFP
  5. UFC 291 HIGHLIGHTS, Poirier vs Gaethje 2: Gaethje knocks Poirier out to clinch BMF title; Pereira wins via split decision
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment