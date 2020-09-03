More Sports Basketball Basketball Brooklyn Nets names Hall of Famer Nash as head coach Nash joins the Nets after spending five seasons as a player development consultant with the Warriors, where he contributed to two NBA championship teams. Reuters 03 September, 2020 20:43 IST Steve Nash won back-to-back Most Valuable Player awards in 2005 and 2006 while playing for the Suns. - Getty Images Reuters 03 September, 2020 20:43 IST Basketball Hall of Famer Steve Nash has been named head coach of a Brooklyn Nets squad that will be led by the dominant Kevin Durant next season, the NBA team said on Thursday.Nash joins the Nets after spending five seasons as a player development consultant with the Golden State Warriors, where he contributed to two NBA championship teams and made four consecutive trips to the NBA Finals.“Coaching is something I knew I wanted to pursue when the time was right, and I am humbled to be able to work with the outstanding group of players and staff we have here in Brooklyn,” Nash said in a news release.“I am as excited about the prospects of the team on the court as I am about moving to Brooklyn with my family and becoming impactful members of this community.”During an 18-season career with the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers, Nash averaged 14.3 points and 8.5 assists and was one of the best three-pointer shooters in league NBA history, making 42.8% of his threes.He won back-to-back Most Valuable Player awards in 2005 and 2006 while playing for the Suns, becoming just the 10th player in NBA history to win the award in consecutive seasons.The 46-year-old Canadian joins a Brooklyn team that fell in the first round of this year's playoffs to the reigning champion Toronto Raptors while Durant and Kyrie Irving sat out injured.Two-times NBA champion Durant joined the Nets last year but sat out the entire season because of a ruptured Achilles he suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals.Irving, who won an NBA championship alongside LeBron James in 2016 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, was sidelined in February to have season-ending shoulder surgery.Both players, who were the top free agents available last year, are expected to be ready when the 2020-21 season begins in December. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos