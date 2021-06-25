Need to breastfeed could block Canadian's path to Olympics

A Canadian basketball player is being “forced to decide between being a breastfeeding mom or an Olympic athlete.”

Kim Gaucher said COVID-19 rules prevent her from bringing her daughter, Sophie, who was born in March, to the Tokyo Olympics next month.

WNBA: Lynx overcomes 18-point deficit, beats Dream for third time

In an Instagram video, she added that she has tried appeals but “nobody can do anything.” The 37-year-old Gaucher is looking into options, such as shipping milk, but has run into complications.

Gaucher says Olympic organisers have said “no friends, no family, no exceptions.” The Canadian women's team is ranked fourth in the world. Canada opens the Olympic play against Serbia on July 26.