More Sports Basketball Basketball WNBA: Lynx overcomes 18-point deficit, beats Dream for third time Sylvia Fowles had 26 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks and helped Minnesota Lynx overcome an 18-point first-half deficit to beat the Atlanta Dream 87-85 AP COLLEGE PARK 24 June, 2021 11:50 IST Minnesota Lynx' Layshia Clarendon, left, drives past Atlanta Dream guard Chennedy Carter, right, during the second half of their WNBA basketball game on Wednesday. - AP AP COLLEGE PARK 24 June, 2021 11:50 IST Sylvia Fowles had 26 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks, Damiris Dantas added 23 points and the Minnesota Lynx overcame an 18-point first-half deficit to beat the Atlanta Dream 87-85 on Wednesday night.Fowles made two free throws with 3:13 remaining to give the Lynx an 83-81 lead — its first since 13-12. The Lynx closed on a 17-6 run with seven points from Kayla McBride and six by Dantas. McBride made a free-throw line jumper with 1:10 left to cap the scoring.Napheesa Collier added 12 points to help Minnesota (6-7) beat Atlanta (5-8) for the third time this season.Western Conference Finals: Deandre Ayton's last-second dunk lifts Suns over ClippersFowles had 18 points and 10 rebounds in the first half, but Minnesota trailed 46-40. Layshia Clarendon had six points and seven assists in the opening half, and finished with eight points and nine assists.Courtney Williams led Atlanta with 24 points, making 11 of 19 field goals. Chennedy Carter added 16 points and Odyssey Sims 13.The Dream did not make a field goal in the final three minutes. Read more stories on Basketball. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :