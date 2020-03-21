More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA launches global campaign to help cope with virus shutdown The social engagement campaign is aimed at educating, inspiring and helping people respond to the coronavirus pandemic that's shut down the NBA season. AFP NEW YORK 21 March, 2020 08:53 IST Representative image: "NBA Together" program will include interviews with players and educational programmes on a daily basis - Getty Images AFP NEW YORK 21 March, 2020 08:53 IST The NBA launched a global social engagement campaign on Friday aimed at educating, inspiring and helping people respond to the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down the league season.The “NBA Together” program will include daily Instagram interviews with players and others in the NBA, educational programmes, online content aimed at youth who can't play with friends and a call for “one million acts of kindness” through volunteering and community activity.The NBA suspended the season last week after a player tested positive for coronavirus with no timetable for a return. View this post on Instagram Introducing #NBATogether, a global community and social engagement campaign that aims to support, engage, educate and inspire youth, families and fans in response to the coronavirus pandemic. A post shared by NBA (@nba) on Mar 20, 2020 at 10:22am PDT The league wants to contribute and help raise more than $50 million to support people hit by coronavirus, including more than $30 million already committed by NBA and Women's NBA players and teams.A series of public service videos has been made by 18 NBA and Women's NBA players to share health and wellness information about ways to reduce the coronavirus spread. They have been watched more than 37 million times on NBA social media outlets. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos