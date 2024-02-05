MagazineBuy Print

Diana Taurasi leads Team USA roster for FIBA tournament

Taurasi, 41, helped the United States win gold at the Summer Games of 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020.

Published : Feb 05, 2024 08:23 IST , USA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Former UConn star Diana Taurasi acknowledges the crowd.
Former UConn star Diana Taurasi acknowledges the crowd. | Photo Credit: AP
Former UConn star Diana Taurasi acknowledges the crowd. | Photo Credit: AP

Five-time Olympic champion Diana Taurasi headlines the 12-woman roster for the USA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament Team announced by USA Basketball on Sunday.

Taurasi, 41, helped the United States win gold at the Summer Games of 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020.

The Phoenix Mercury legend is joined by Ariel Atkins (Washington Mystics), Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever), Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx), Kahleah Copper (Chicago Sky), Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream), Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty), Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm), Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces), Breanna Stewart (Liberty), Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun) and Jackie Young (Aces).

The U.S. is already qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris by virtue of winning the 2022 FIBA World Cup. They will use the tournament Feb. 8-11 in Antwerp, Belgium, as a tune-up, playing games against host Belgium, Nigeria and Senegal.

ALSO READ | NBA 2023-24 roundup: Hawks top Warriors despite 60 points scored by Stephen Curry in OT

Among the notable roster selections are Howard and Boston, the WNBA’s past two No. 1 overall draft picks and Rookies of the Year. Both Howard (2022 draft) and Boston (2023) will make their USA Basketball senior team debuts.

Cheryl Reeve of the Lynx is the team’s head coach through the Paris Games this summer. The assistant coaches are Washington general manager Mike Thibault and Los Angeles Sparks head coach Curt Miller.

Diana Taurasi /

Olympic /

FIBA World Cup

