NBA: Draymond Green reinstated from suspension after missing 12 games

The league said Green “demonstrated his commitment to conforming his conduct to standards expected of NBA players” during his suspension.

Published : Jan 07, 2024 07:38 IST , NEW YORK

AP
Draymond Green (L) shields the ball from Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.
Draymond Green (L) shields the ball from Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. | Photo Credit: Rick Scuteri
Draymond Green (L) shields the ball from Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. | Photo Credit: Rick Scuteri

Draymond Green was reinstated on Saturday by the NBA from his suspension after the Golden State Warriors star missed 12 games for hitting Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in the face on Decmber 12.

The league said Green “demonstrated his commitment to conforming his conduct to standards expected of NBA players” during his suspension, which began December 14. He has met with a counselor as well as had multiple joint meetings with representatives of the league, the Warriors and the National Basketball Players Association.

Those meetings, the league added, will continue throughout the season.

The Warriors have gone 7-5 without Green, who also was suspended for five games in November for placing Minnesota center Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

Related Topics

NBA /

Draymond Green /

Golden State Warriors

