Rule changes for a cleaner, more attractive sport

New rules will be in place from October this year in basketball as the FIBA, the world’s governing body, has made some significant changes. The changes are to make the sport cleaner and hand referees more power to punish the erring players, too, says FIBA Technical Delegate Norman Isaac.

The 58-year-old Norman, who happens to be the only Indian to hold this coveted post, says the 12 amendments made are significant to also make the sport more attractive. “Now, all the officials on the court will be called referees and because of these amendments, they will be in a position to award more fouls, too,” he says in a chat with Sportstar.

“The other important change is till now cylinder is confined only to a defensive player. Now, the rule will give an offensive player a chance to fake and move whichever side he wants to move, clear himself and go for the basket,” explains Norman.

“The act of shooting on a shot and act of shooting on a continuous movement on the drives to the basket and the moving shots are explained clearly now,” he says.

‘Assistance’

“There is also an addition of word “Assistance” under Art 19.2.6 for substitutions for injury,” he says. “Earlier, it was difficult for the referees to understand who has initiated the contact and avoided to call double fouls. Now, the concept of both the fouls of the same penalty being removed and replaced by both fouls are of the same category,” says Norman.

“Now, the rule has also been modified to clarify when a player is on a clear fast-break situation, be it offence or defence,” the top FIBA official says. “Contact with an opponent not legitimately attempting to directly play the ball within the spirit and intent of the rules, is incorporated.”

Illegal contact

“The other major change also pertains to illegal contact. Now, when a defensive player (Team B) deflects the ball from Team A and is about to catch the ball and having a clear path to Team A’s basket and if he is fouled by Team A, it is not treated as fast-break situation and [it] would be treated as Team control foul as Team is still in control as of now. But, henceforth, such situations warrant unsportsmanlike foul,” he explains.

The new rules also are tough on erring coaches as now, if a coach is actively involved in a fight, he should be charged with one disqualifying foul only, Norman says. With regard to Instant Review System, it is the crew chief to take a decision to go for the review along with the concerned referee to ensure there is no ambiguity in the final decision being made.

“As regards the equipment, the 5th Team Foul marker should be in red colour, the weight of ball size which is to be used in the mini section (players below 10 years) is made lighter. And, there are also changes in the duties of the table officials and a part of the work hitherto being assigned to the Scorer will now be done by the Asst Scorer/Timer,” signed off the highly respected FIBA official.