India pips Iraq to advance in FIBA Asia Cup qualifying tourney

A three-pointer in the dying seconds by Vishesh Bhriguvanshi saw India defeat Iraq 81-78 in Manama, Bahrain, on Saturday and advance to the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifying tournament for third-placed teams.

Muin Bek Hafeez top-scored with 22 points and the victory saw India take the third place in Group 'D', behind Lebanon and Bahrain. The top two teams from each of the six groups automatically qualified for the Asia Cup, while the six third-placed teams will play a final qualifying tournament to decide the four that will make the cut.

The result: India 81 (Muin Bek Hafeez 22, Vishesh Bhriguvanshi 11, Aravind Annadurai 12, Amjyot Singh Gill 13) bt Iraq 78.