MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ireland shun handshakes with Israel at basketball qualifier after antisemitism accusation

The accusations by Israel player Dor Saar on the Israeli Basketball Association’s official channels prompted Basketball Ireland to report them to governing body FIBA Europe.

Published : Feb 09, 2024 07:53 IST , RIGA - 2 MINS READ

AP
Representative Image: Ireland women’s team shunned normal pre-match courtesies when it faced Israel in EuroBasket qualifying.
Representative Image: Ireland women’s team shunned normal pre-match courtesies when it faced Israel in EuroBasket qualifying. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image: Ireland women’s team shunned normal pre-match courtesies when it faced Israel in EuroBasket qualifying. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Ireland women’s team shunned normal pre-match courtesies when it faced Israel in EuroBasket qualifying on Thursday after being outraged by accusations of antisemitism by an Israeli player.

The accusations by Israel player Dor Saar on the Israeli Basketball Association’s official channels prompted Basketball Ireland to report them to governing body FIBA Europe. Forfeiting the match was rejected because Ireland would have faced sanctions.

Instead, there were no handshakes or other pleasantries before the qualifier in Riga, Latvia, an alternative venue because of the war in Gaza.

“Basketball Ireland informed FIBA Europe yesterday that as a direct result of recent comments made by Israeli players and coaching staff — including inflammatory and wholly inaccurate accusations of antisemitism, published on official Israeli federation channels — that our players will not be partaking in traditional pre-match arrangements with our upcoming opponents,” a statement read on Thursday.

“This includes exchanging of gifts, formal handshakes before or after the game, while our players will line up for the national anthem by our bench, rather than center court. Basketball Ireland fully supports our players in their decision.”

ALSO READ | Olympic women’s basketball qualifiers set to begin around the world

While Ireland defied pressure to boycott the match — the federation said it was not feasible — several players opted not to travel to Riga.

“It’s known that they are quite antisemitic and it’s no secret, and maybe that’s why a strong game is expected,” Saar, a United States-based student, said in an interview published by the Israeli Basketball Association.

“We have to show that we’re better than them and win. We talk about it among ourselves, We know they don’t love us and we will leave everything on the field always and in this game especially.”

Israel won 87-57. The teams are in a group with France and Latvia. Ireland is scheduled to host Israel on November 10.

Related stories

Related Topics

FIBA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ireland shun handshakes with Israel at basketball qualifier after antisemitism accusation
    AP
  2. Inter Miami sorry for Messi’s Hong Kong absence
    Reuters
  3. Rahul Dravid wins Coach of the Year award at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. Men’s 4x400m Relay Team wins Sportman of the Year (Track and Field) at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: France to play Italy and Belgium in ‘Group of Death’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Ireland shun handshakes with Israel at basketball qualifier after antisemitism accusation
    AP
  2. NBA 2023-24 roundup: Jaden Ivey, Pistons stun Kings
    Reuters
  3. Olympic women’s basketball qualifiers set to begin around the world
    AP
  4. NBA roundup: Bulls charges back for OT win vs. Wolves
    Reuters
  5. NBA roundup: Clippers edges Hawks, extends win streak
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ireland shun handshakes with Israel at basketball qualifier after antisemitism accusation
    AP
  2. Inter Miami sorry for Messi’s Hong Kong absence
    Reuters
  3. Rahul Dravid wins Coach of the Year award at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. Men’s 4x400m Relay Team wins Sportman of the Year (Track and Field) at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: France to play Italy and Belgium in ‘Group of Death’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment