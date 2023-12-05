MagazineBuy Print

NBA: Sixers’ Oubre ready to return after ‘traumatic’ hit and run

With police still investigating, Oubre said he wouldn’t go into specifics of what happened on November 11, when he was hospitalized with a broken rib and other injuries.

Published : Dec 05, 2023 09:21 IST , Washington - 2 MINS READ

AFP
(FILE) Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball against Milwaukee Bucks.
(FILE) Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball against Milwaukee Bucks. | Photo Credit: Patrick McDermott/AFP
(FILE) Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball against Milwaukee Bucks. | Photo Credit: Patrick McDermott/AFP

Philadelphia forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is eager to return to NBA action this week after suffering a fractured rib in what he called a “traumatic” hit and run last month.

Oubre called out conspiracy theorists who questioned his version of events after police said they had not been able to find any video evidence of the incident, in which Oubre says he was out walking when he was struck by a vehicle that fled.

“This was and is a very traumatic situation for me and my family,” said Oubre when he met reporters at the 76ers training facility on Monday. “So, I just wish that my life wasn’t like ‘The Truman Show’ where everybody kind of watched it and have their own opinion about my life.”

With police still investigating, Oubre said he wouldn’t go into specifics of what happened on November 11, when he was hospitalized with a broken rib and other injuries.

ALSO READ | NBA roundup: Clippers stuns Warriors after trailing by 22

“This is very hard for us to have to deal with and for me to miss being on the court, which keeps me sane, and a lot of people were very inconsiderate and insensitive to try to worry about video cameras,” Oubre said. “I’m just really blessed that it wasn’t worse than what it is and I’m able to come back to work and smile and walk and talk and breathe. So yeah, that’s just what I have to say about the conspiracy theorists.”

Oubre is expected to return for the Sixers on Wednesday at the Washington Wizards.

Oubre, 27, is averaging 16.3 points on 50 percent shooting this season. He inked a $2.89 million deal with the 76ers in September.

A first-round pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2015 draft, he has played for the Wizards, the Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.

