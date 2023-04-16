Basketball

NBA: Klay Thompson career Playoffs record, titles, stats before Warriors vs Kings

GSW vs SAC: Klay Thompson will be playing his 9th NBA Playoffs appearance when the Warriors take on Sacramento Kings.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 16 April, 2023 05:02 IST
CHENNAI 16 April, 2023 05:02 IST
Klay Thompson has four four titles with Golden State Warriors.

Klay Thompson has four four titles with Golden State Warriors. | Photo Credit: AFP

GSW vs SAC: Klay Thompson will be playing his 9th NBA Playoffs appearance when the Warriors take on Sacramento Kings.

Klay Thompson will head into the NBA Playoffs on the high of having scored the highest number of three-pointers in the regular season.

He has been an indispensable part of Golden State Warriors, winning a four titles at the franchise.

More notably, he forms a partnership with Steph Curry and the duo is known to wreck havoc on opposition with its accurate shooting from beyond the arc.

In his eight season in the Playoffs, Thompson averages slightly over 19 points with a shooting efficiency of 44%.

Here is the breakdown of Klay Thompson’s performances in the NBA Playoffs over the years:

YearGames StartedPoints Per GameRebounds Per GameAssists Per GameFG%3P%
2021-222219.03.92.342.938.5
2018-192120.74.12.145.644.3
2017-182119.64.11.846.542.7
2016-171715.03.82.139.738.7
2015-162424.33.62.344.442.4
2014-152118.63.82.644.639.0
2013-14716.43.53.640.836.4
2012-131215.24.61.843.742.4

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

On friendship day, a look at the friendships in the world of sports

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us