NBA: Klay Thompson career Playoffs record, titles, stats before Warriors vs Kings

Klay Thompson will head into the NBA Playoffs on the high of having scored the highest number of three-pointers in the regular season.

He has been an indispensable part of Golden State Warriors, winning a four titles at the franchise.

More notably, he forms a partnership with Steph Curry and the duo is known to wreck havoc on opposition with its accurate shooting from beyond the arc.

In his eight season in the Playoffs, Thompson averages slightly over 19 points with a shooting efficiency of 44%.

Here is the breakdown of Klay Thompson’s performances in the NBA Playoffs over the years: