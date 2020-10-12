More Sports Basketball Basketball Lakers beat the Heat to claim record-tying 17th NBA title The Lakers' victory tied the side with the Boston Celtics for most NBA championships and capped an unprecedented season that resumed in July after a four-month hiatus. Reuters 12 October, 2020 08:45 IST Los Angeles Lakers player celebrate with the NBA trophy after beating Miami Heat in 4-2 in the NBA Finals. - TWITTER/NBAINDIA Reuters 12 October, 2020 08:45 IST The Los Angeles Lakers captured a record-tying 17th NBA Championship on Sunday with a 106-93 victory over the Miami Heat that sealed the best-of-seven title series 4-2.The Lakers' victory tied the side with the Boston Celtics for most NBA championships and capped an unprecedented season that resumed in July at a spectator-free campus at Disney World in Florida after a four-month COVID-19 shutdown.LeBron James led the way for the Lakers, scoring 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists while spearheading a defensive masterclass that doused the Heat's offense.ALSO READ| WNBA Finals: Stewart leads Seattle to second title in three years The Lakers, which won its first title since 2010, also got a key contribution from Rajon Rondo as the veteran point guard delivered an early offensive burst that helped them to a 28-point halftime lead.-LeBron James named NBA Finals Most Valuable Player-LeBron James won the 2020 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award.James, who won the award during two championship runs with Miami and one with Cleveland, is the first player in NBA history to earn NBA Finals MVP honors with three different teams.-Road to the 2020 NBA championship-The Los Angeles Lakers' path through four best-of-seven playoff rounds en route to capturing the NBA championship.First round: Beat Portland Trail Blazers 4-1Game 1 - Portland 100, Los Angeles 93Game 2 - Los Angeles 111, Portland 88Game 3 - Los Angeles 116, Portland 108Game 4 - Los Angeles 135, Portland 115Game 5 - Los Angeles 131, Portland 122 Second Round: Beat Houston Rockets 4-1Game 1 - Houston 112, Los Angeles 97Game 2 - Los Angeles 117, Houston 109Game 3 - Los Angeles 112, Houston 102Game 4 - Los Angeles 110, Houston 100Game 5 - Los Angeles 119, Houston 96 Third Round: Beat Denver Nuggets 4-1Game 1 - Los Angeles 126, Denver 114Game 2 - Los Angeles 105, Denver 103Game 3 - Denver 114, Los Angeles 106Game 4 - Los Angeles 114, Denver 108Game 5 - Los Angeles 117, Denver 107 NBA Finals: Beat Miami Heat 4-2Game 1 - Los Angeles 116, Miami 98Game 2 - Los Angeles 124, Miami 114Game 3 - Miami 115, Los Angeles 104Game 4 - Los Angeles 102, Miami 96Game 5 - Miami 111, Los Angeles 108Game 6 - Los Angeles 106, Miami 93 Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos