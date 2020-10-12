Lakers beat the Heat to claim record-tying 17th NBA title

The Los Angeles Lakers captured a record-tying 17th NBA Championship on Sunday with a 106-93 victory over the Miami Heat that sealed the best-of-seven title series 4-2.

The Lakers' victory tied the side with the Boston Celtics for most NBA championships and capped an unprecedented season that resumed in July at a spectator-free campus at Disney World in Florida after a four-month COVID-19 shutdown.

LeBron James led the way for the Lakers, scoring 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists while spearheading a defensive masterclass that doused the Heat's offense.

The Lakers, which won its first title since 2010, also got a key contribution from Rajon Rondo as the veteran point guard delivered an early offensive burst that helped them to a 28-point halftime lead.

-LeBron James named NBA Finals Most Valuable Player-

LeBron James won the 2020 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award.

James, who won the award during two championship runs with Miami and one with Cleveland, is the first player in NBA history to earn NBA Finals MVP honors with three different teams.

-Road to the 2020 NBA championship-

The Los Angeles Lakers' path through four best-of-seven playoff rounds en route to capturing the NBA championship.

First round: Beat Portland Trail Blazers 4-1

Game 1 - Portland 100, Los Angeles 93

Game 2 - Los Angeles 111, Portland 88

Game 3 - Los Angeles 116, Portland 108

Game 4 - Los Angeles 135, Portland 115

Game 5 - Los Angeles 131, Portland 122

Second Round: Beat Houston Rockets 4-1

Game 1 - Houston 112, Los Angeles 97

Game 2 - Los Angeles 117, Houston 109

Game 3 - Los Angeles 112, Houston 102

Game 4 - Los Angeles 110, Houston 100

Game 5 - Los Angeles 119, Houston 96

Third Round: Beat Denver Nuggets 4-1

Game 1 - Los Angeles 126, Denver 114

Game 2 - Los Angeles 105, Denver 103

Game 3 - Denver 114, Los Angeles 106

Game 4 - Los Angeles 114, Denver 108

Game 5 - Los Angeles 117, Denver 107

NBA Finals: Beat Miami Heat 4-2

Game 1 - Los Angeles 116, Miami 98

Game 2 - Los Angeles 124, Miami 114

Game 3 - Miami 115, Los Angeles 104

Game 4 - Los Angeles 102, Miami 96

Game 5 - Miami 111, Los Angeles 108

Game 6 - Los Angeles 106, Miami 93