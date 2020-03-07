More Sports Basketball Basketball LeBron James becomes third player in NBA history to reach 34,000 points LeBron James has become the third player in NBA history to score 34,000 career points. Sacha Pisani 07 March, 2020 11:56 IST LeBron James reached the milestone during the Los Angeles Lakers' game against Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 07 March, 2020 11:56 IST Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James became the third player in NBA history to score 34,000 points. James reached the milestone in Friday's blockbuster showdown with Giannis Antetokounmpo's league-leading Milwaukee Bucks. Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for becoming the 3rd player in @NBAHistory to score 34,000 points! pic.twitter.com/yLz03BKKIm— NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2020 The three-time champion and four-time MVP was already third on the NBA's all-time list for scoring after leapfrogging Kobe Bryant in January before the Lakers legend tragically died in a helicopter crash. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) still owns the record, ahead of Karl Malone (36,928) and the 35-year-old James. Entering the Lakers' clash against the Bucks, James had been averaging 25.4 points, 10.7 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game this season. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos