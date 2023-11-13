MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone agrees to extension - Reports

Malone guided the Nuggets to the franchise’s first championship last season and has Denver off to an 8-2 start this season.

Published : Nov 13, 2023 22:46 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during Denver Nuggets’ match against Utah Jazz.
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during Denver Nuggets’ match against Utah Jazz. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during Denver Nuggets’ match against Utah Jazz. | Photo Credit: AP

Denver Nuggets and Michael Malone agreed to an extension that makes him one of the NBA’s highest-paid coaches, ESPN reported Monday.

Malone, 52, guided the Nuggets to the franchise’s first championship last season and has Denver off to an 8-2 start this season, tied with Dallas Mavericks for the best mark in the Western Conference entering Monday. Terms of the agreement were not reported.

Malone has been coaching the Nuggets since 2015-16, the fourth-longest tenure among NBA coaches behind Gregg Popovich of San Antonio Spurs, Erik Spoelstra of Miami Heat and Steve Kerr of Golden State Warriors.

Malone has compiled a 375-272 record with Denver after going 39-67 in parts of two seasons with the Sacramento Kings from 2013-14.

Malone ranks third in coaching wins for the Nuggets behind Doug Moe (432) and George Karl (423).

Related stories

Related Topics

Denver Nuggets /

Michael Malone /

NBA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone agrees to extension - Reports
    Reuters
  2. Horan sets sights on ninth Women’s Champions League crown for Lyon
    Reuters
  3. ATP Finals: Zverev battles past Alcaraz in opener
    AFP
  4. Matches in international break: Messi expected in Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Ronaldo in action for Portugal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Juventus’ Locatelli out of Euro 2024 qualifiers for Italy
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone agrees to extension - Reports
    Reuters
  2. NBA: Victor Wembanyama game-by-game stats for San Antonio Spurs
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA Results: Tyrese Maxey has career-high 50 points, 76ers beat Pacers 137-126 for eighth straight win
    AP
  4. Lebron James sidelined against Portland with calf issue
    AFP
  5. NBA Round-up: Magic beats Giannis, Bucks secures first win over Milwaukee in Orlando since 2018
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone agrees to extension - Reports
    Reuters
  2. Horan sets sights on ninth Women’s Champions League crown for Lyon
    Reuters
  3. ATP Finals: Zverev battles past Alcaraz in opener
    AFP
  4. Matches in international break: Messi expected in Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Ronaldo in action for Portugal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Juventus’ Locatelli out of Euro 2024 qualifiers for Italy
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment