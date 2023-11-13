MagazineBuy Print

NBA: Victor Wembanyama game-by-game stats for San Antonio Spurs

NBA 2023/24: In the 10 games for San Antonio Spurs so far, Wembanyama averages nearly 20 points per game at a 45% shooting efficiency.

Published : Nov 13, 2023 17:54 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama during Spurs’ match against Minnesota Timberwolves.
San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama during Spurs’ match against Minnesota Timberwolves. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama during Spurs' match against Minnesota Timberwolves. | Photo Credit: AP

The French prodigy Victor Wembanayma’s much-awaited NBA debut season has lived up to the billing so far with the seven-foot-four centre playing all 10 games of San Antonio Spurs’ season so far.

In the 10 games, Wembanyama averages nearly 20 points per game at a nearly 45% shooting efficiency. He has also averaged nearly nine rebounds per game and more than two blocks.

His standout performance so far has been the 38-point display against Phoenix Suns when he dished out a three-point shot to close the game out for his side. He also provided 10 rebounds and two blocks to help his side complete a 2-0 sweep on the road over the Suns.

Here are the stats for Victor Wembanyama so far:

Opposition Minutes Points Assists Blocks Rebounds FG 3P
Dallas Mavericks 23 15 2 1 5 6-9 3-5
Houston Rockets 31 21 1 3 12 7-19 0-6
Los Angeles Clippers 26 11 2 1 5 4-10 0-2
Phoenix Suns 28 18 1 4 8 6-12 2-6
Phoenix Suns 34 38 2 2 10 15-26 3-6
Toronto Raptors 38 20 4 5 9 7-16 2-7
Indiana Pacers 21 13 0 2 10 3-12 2-5
New York Knicks 30 14 2 1 9 4-14 0-4
Minnesota Timberwolves 35 29 4 4 9 12-21 3-7
Miami Heat 34 18 7 1 11 8-22 2-9

