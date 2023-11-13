NBA: Victor Wembanyama game-by-game stats for San Antonio Spurs

The French prodigy Victor Wembanayma’s much-awaited NBA debut season has lived up to the billing so far with the seven-foot-four centre playing all 10 games of San Antonio Spurs’ season so far.
In the 10 games, Wembanyama averages nearly 20 points per game at a nearly 45% shooting efficiency. He has also averaged nearly nine rebounds per game and more than two blocks.
His standout performance so far has been the 38-point display against Phoenix Suns when he dished out a three-point shot to close the game out for his side. He also provided 10 rebounds and two blocks to help his side complete a 2-0 sweep on the road over the Suns.
Here are the stats for Victor Wembanyama so far:
|Opposition
|Minutes
|Points
|Assists
|Blocks
|Rebounds
|FG
|3P
|Dallas Mavericks
|23
|15
|2
|1
|5
|6-9
|3-5
|Houston Rockets
|31
|21
|1
|3
|12
|7-19
|0-6
|Los Angeles Clippers
|26
|11
|2
|1
|5
|4-10
|0-2
|Phoenix Suns
|28
|18
|1
|4
|8
|6-12
|2-6
|Phoenix Suns
|34
|38
|2
|2
|10
|15-26
|3-6
|Toronto Raptors
|38
|20
|4
|5
|9
|7-16
|2-7
|Indiana Pacers
|21
|13
|0
|2
|10
|3-12
|2-5
|New York Knicks
|30
|14
|2
|1
|9
|4-14
|0-4
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|35
|29
|4
|4
|9
|12-21
|3-7
|Miami Heat
|34
|18
|7
|1
|11
|8-22
|2-9
