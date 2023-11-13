NBA: Victor Wembanyama game-by-game stats for San Antonio Spurs

The French prodigy Victor Wembanayma’s much-awaited NBA debut season has lived up to the billing so far with the seven-foot-four centre playing all 10 games of San Antonio Spurs’ season so far.

In the 10 games, Wembanyama averages nearly 20 points per game at a nearly 45% shooting efficiency. He has also averaged nearly nine rebounds per game and more than two blocks.

His standout performance so far has been the 38-point display against Phoenix Suns when he dished out a three-point shot to close the game out for his side. He also provided 10 rebounds and two blocks to help his side complete a 2-0 sweep on the road over the Suns.

Here are the stats for Victor Wembanyama so far: